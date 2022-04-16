Temple man indicted in relation to alleged assault

FARMINGTON – A Temple man was indicted on aggravated assault and associated charges last week in relation to an incident that reportedly occurred on the Jackson Mountain Road in October 2021.

Anthony Jordan, 33 of Temple, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault, a Class B felony, as well as three misdemeanors: assault, terrorizing and violating the conditions of release. The charges stem from an incident which is alleged to have occurred on Oct. 23, 2021 in Temple.

According to an affidavit filed with the court system by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alec Frost, FCSO personnel responded to the Day Mountain Road after receiving a complaint about an alleged assault from a husband and wife that had been walking along the Jackson Mountain Road. The couple told police that they had been walking with a child and a dog along that road when they encountered a man that police later identified as Jordan.

Per the affidavit, the walkers told police that Jordan had asked for identification and became upset when the man didn’t provide his ID. Jordan is accused of choking the husband and shoving the wife, as well as kicking the dog and the child. NorthStar Ambulance responded to the scene and checked on the man but did not transport him from the scene.

According to Frost, Jordan was later located in Strong and arrested.

An indictment means that, after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a “reasonable belief” that the crime occurred.