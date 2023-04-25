Temple voters approve proposed municipal budget at annual town meeting

TEMPLE – The municipal budget for the upcoming year passed as proposed during the Temple Annual Town Meeting on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Dozens gathered in the downstairs meeting room at the Temple Town Office for the meeting, which began at 1 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and the nomination of municipal officers.

Ben Milster was elected to serve as the moderator of the meeting. Austin Foss was nominated to serve on the select board for another three-year term; Eric Hellgren was nominated for the road commissioner for another two-year term; and Greg Kimber was nominated for another two-year term on the RSU 9 School Board. There were no other nominees for the three positions and all three candidates were reelected to their respective seats.

A warrant article then asked if the town would vote to open pre-election nominations for the positions previously mentioned. By doing this, candidates would take out a nomination form that would be returned to the town office 30 days prior to the election. This would allow advance notice of candidates running for local office and allow the town to advertise the candidates on the website and on social media.

If the town voted for the proposed change, they would no longer make nominations from the floor at the annual town meeting, but would instead cast a vote for their preferred candidate. The select board noted that this proposed change has already taken place in many neighboring communities and that it would help to better inform the community.

The town voted in favor of the change, which will take effect prior to the annual town meeting and municipal elections in 2024.

In addition, the residents requested a time change for the annual town meeting. In previous years the town meeting was held at 9 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month, but during the COVID-19 pandemic the time was changed to 1 p.m. when the weather would be warmer and the building could be opened up for better airflow. The board agreed that the time could be changed; the town voted to hold the town meeting on the last Saturday of April in 2024, with the specific time to be determined at a later date.

The town approved the budget for the waste collection contract with Archie’s, but residents requested that the select board look into an alternative contractor for waste collection, citing numerous challenges with late or skipped pickups due to short staffing and equipment failure. The select board has been looking at alternatives, and noted that the current contract with Archie’s is set to expire in January.

Road repairs and paving was discussed. Road Commissioner Eric Hellgren expects to repair damaged roads, part of which will be covered by relief funds from FEMA for roads damaged in the heavy storms in December 2022. In addition, the major projects for this summer include the flat on Day Mountain Road and possibly work on Varnum Pond Road.

Hellgren reported rising costs have impacted the amount of work that can be performed. The town approved increases in the three different road accounts to help address this issue.

There was a short intermission halfway through the town meeting for residents to stretch their legs and to purchase baked goods, snacks, and coffee from the Temple Fire Department Auxiliary, with the funds to go towards the fire department.

The remainder of the warrant articles passed with brief discussion and the meeting adjourned shortly after 2 p.m.