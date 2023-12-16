Temporary bridge on Hutchinson Road in Jay completed

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, board members voted to upgrade the current fire alarm system that is installed in the Town Office.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere stated that the alarm system was installed in 2008, and there have been multiple issues over the past few years. The sensors are currently obsolete, and they are in limited supply with a high replacement cost. LaFreniere stated that the last sensor replacement had a total cost of $1,000.

A quote has been requested from E.R. Field to upgrade the current system, and the board is looking to not exceed a total cost of $7,142. Board members voted to upgrade the system using the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds that have not yet been obligated, which currently have an approximate total of $22,000.

At a previous meeting, board members and the Livermore Falls Select Board voted to approve spending $15,000 on a new vehicle for the Sewer Department. Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt purchased a 2014 Ford Explorer for a total of $14,833, and the cost is being split between the two towns.

Holt’s previous vehicle was a 2006 Ford Explorer, and he requested that the vehicle be put up for bid. The board approved his request, and the vehicle will be put out for bid, with no minimum bid. Any funds earned from the sale will go toward the Jay Police Department reserve fund.

LaFreniere provided the board with an update regarding the May 1 and June 29 rainstorms and stated that the temporary bridge on Hutchinson Road has been completed as of last week.

“I’d like to say how great a job the Jay Town Manager and all of her team has put together on this project,” Chairperson Terry Bergeron said. “I know it’s been a tremendous amount of time and effort for everybody, and everybody from each area has chipped in a little too.”

Board members also discussed the Spirit of America nominations, and stated that they are currently looking for people to nominate. More discussion will take place at a subsequent meeting.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org