The adventures of Little Chip continue

FeaturesThe adventures of Little Chip continue by AdministratorApril 25, 2021April 25, 20215 mins readIn spite of the recent temperature dip some are rejuvenated by spring and coming together, mask or no. (Photo by Jane Knox)In Phillips, this female snapping turtle was part of pair that my husband almost stepped on thinking it was a rock. She was bigger than a dinner plate! (Photo by Catherine Goodwin)The male turtle couldn't be photographed because he stayed in the water but he was definitely half again as big as she was. The biggest snapper either of us had ever seen! (Photo by Catherine Goodwin)Male common merganser in flight over Hill's Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Male and female common merganser at Hill's Pond. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Yellow-bellied sapsucker in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Hermit thrush in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Male and female bufflehead at Hill's Pond. (Photo by Tom Oliver)A bittern stalking in the grass. (Photo by Dennis York)A beaver at Hill's Pond. (Photo by Dennis York)Canada geese in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)A turkey, two stepping it across the road. (Photo by Dennis York)Turkey showing off for the ladies. (Photo by Karen Dalot)Quite an impressive show. (Photo by Karen Dalot)Pair of mourning doves. (Photo by Karen Dalot)Coming in for a landing. (Photo by Karen Dalot)A dark-eyed junco. (Photo by Karen Dalot)Little Chip on high alert for predators and trespassers. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Plants help to hide the entrance to one of Little Chip's numerous underground houses. Good for Chip, bad for the plant. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)After climbing up through the dirt walls of his house, Little Chips takes care of his hygiene needs before eating. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)A bright, warm spring day welcomed a chickadee. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Doe a deer, a female deer… in Chesterville. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)A hermit thrush briefly graced us with its presence in Chesterville. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)Mrs. Robin, (females are on the orange side, males on the red), found plenty to eat after some recent rain. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)White breasted nuthatch in Chesterville. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)A yellow bellied sapsucker stopped in at the Naliboff snack bar. While most woodpeckers make holes vertically as they go up trees, the sapsucker makes holes horizontally around tree trunks, and nuthatches go down tree trunks to hide their food. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)I really can't explain this other than to suggest the possibility that a piece of bark with some pitch on it stuck to his face while perhaps working on a nest, and he was caught in the way of some falling bird poop. It's a mystery. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)

Great photos……..now THAT is a BIG turtle!!!!!!!
