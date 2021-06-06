Features The birds and the bees and much more by Administrator June 6, 2021June 6, 2021 4 mins read Yellow warbler singing at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Black-throated blue warbler in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Indigo bunting in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Chestnut-sided warbler in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) White-tailed deer fawn in Wilton about to disappear in the taller grass. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Swallow-tail butterfly on lilac in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Naked nature. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Taken only a couple of weeks ago, the foliage has filled in now. Looking west from Norcross Hill in Chesterville. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Touching jays. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Turtle snapping and snapping in Jay. Was afraid to get closer due to finger shortage fears. (Photo by Christina of Jay) Enjoying all of Maine’s beauty with my puppy at my grandparents in Temple. (Photo by Logan Smith) A doe in Livermore. (Photo by Dennis York) A young woodchuck or groundhog. (Photo by Dennis York) Bullfrog at Hill’s Pond. (Photo by Dennis York) A doe in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) A snapping turtle laying its eggs. (Photo by Dennis York) A snapping turtle. (Photo by Dennis York) Snapping turtles are everywhere! (Photo by Dennis York) A low hum mixed with crashing sounds in the woods caused me to think someone or something was watching me. This week it was Big Boy Bear thief extraordinaire. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Word spread like wildfire regarding the woodland buffet. Last week’s Teddy Bear female must have spread the word regarding free lunch. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Big Boy Bear running home. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Up close and personal with a painted turtle in Vienna. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Female loon on Egypt Pond, Chesterville. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A doe watches from the far shore of Vienna’s Mill Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Rocky Raccoon strolled into the soup kitchen looking for free lunch. The regulars have quickly learned that the feeders are only out during daylight hours. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) It looks like someone found just what she was looking for. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Bumble bee gathering pollen on salvia. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 4 Comments WONDERFUL photos – Thank You for sharing❣️ I loved each and every one. Thanks for sharing! Wow!,these are wonderful photos as always! You all do AMAZING!, thank you so much i will enjoy looking these over again!,and again! Great photos, I especially liked the bear and turtles! Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.
WONDERFUL photos – Thank You for sharing❣️
I loved each and every one. Thanks for sharing!
Wow!,these are wonderful photos as always! You all do AMAZING!, thank you so much i will enjoy looking these over again!,and again!
Great photos, I especially liked the bear and turtles!