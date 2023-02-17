The Daily Bulldog gets animated: New space available for artists

Ever wanted to try your hand at making a comic strip? Perhaps you’ve been throwing away those napkin doodles you thought no one would appreciate? Or, you’re an accomplished animator and you’re looking to share your work with the community? The Daily Bulldog will be unveiling a new weekend feature this Sunday that will create a space for community members to submit and share their cartoons, drawings, and animations.

Much like our popular Sunday Photos feature, anyone can email thedailybulldog@gmail.com to submit works they would like to share with the community. Our editorial team will review the works and make sure they meet our guidelines for submissions. Our first edition will feature two animated works from local artists. Tom Martin shares his 2D animated short “A Snowman Walks into Wendy’s” along with the first installment of “Reign of Pluton” a fantasy series by Zack D.

Guidelines:

Materials submitted must not include:

Any advertising or material that promotes any commercial product or service; Any unlawful use of copyrighted materials or infringement of trademark rights; Any material that is libelous, slanderous, defamation of character, or an unlawful invasion of privacy; Any material that violates state or federal laws relating to obscenity and indecency; https://www.justice.gov/criminal-ceos/citizens-guide-us-federal-law-obscenity Any solicitation or appeal for funds (excepting programs or announcements that describe fund-raising events, but do not make direct appeals for funding); Any advertising by or on behalf of a candidate for public office to persuade voters to elect that candidate; Any form of lottery or information concerning a lottery; Any material that violates local, state, or federal laws.

Materials submitted must:

Contain content that will have value for community members and align with the mission statement of the Central Maine Media Alliance:

“The mission of CMMA is to facilitate and produce multimedia content of Public, Educational, and Local Government interest. We will utilize the Cable TV system (channel 11), the MBTV and Daily Bulldog website (www.mtbluetv.org and dailybulldog.com), and various social media to help make the communities of Farmington, Jay, Livermore Falls, and Wilton a better place to live, and to educate, inform, and entertain our viewers, readers, and constituents.”