The Family of Chester Greenwood

FARMINGTON – Many people in Farmington, Maine know the name Chester Greenwood.

Chester Greenwood, most known for being an engineer who invented the earmuffs in 1873, was also a citizen of Farmington that regularly helped the economy with his inventions for various industries. He owned a factory on Front St., and gave many residents of Farmington jobs working there. Now, he has a local holiday on the first Saturday of each December dedicated to his memory: Chester Greenwood Day.

However, Chester Greenwood wasn’t the only Greenwood. Many of the Greenwood family members’ own histories are detailed in a book written by Nancy Porter, “CHESTER … More Than Earmuffs.”

In the family photo below (from right to left, top to bottom), you can see Clinton Greenwood, Vodisa Greenwood, Isabel Greenwood, Chester Greenwood, Donald Greenwood and Lester Greenwood. Isabel was Chester’s wife, and the rest were his four children.

Isabel Whittier Greenwood, the husband of Mr. Greenwood, was renowned for her efforts to reduce women’s suffrage, and more specifically, advocating for women’s right to vote. She organized the Farmington Equal Suffrage League in 1906, and campaigned for womens’ rights in any way she could, whether that involved petitioning, rallying, or contacting news outlets to push for the writing of opinion pieces. Even after women were given the right to vote in 1920, she still ran the Equal Suffrage League to continue the fight for women’s rights.

According to Sully Greenwood, the grandson of Chester and Isabel, Mrs. Greenwood was a very uptight, no-nonsense person and expected the utmost politeness in her house. You could not smoke under her roof, you couldn’t run, and things must be kept tidy. She was also an excellent cook.

Chester’s grandparents, Nathaniel Greenwood and Huldah Howe, were also very important for Chester’s legacy. Nathaniel was an owner of multiple sawmills and very involved in the logging and lumber manufacturing industries in Farmington. He was the first to manufacture hogshead shooks in Franklin County, and Nathaniel’s good business sense and inventiveness carried on not only to Chester’s father, Zina Hyde Greenwood, but also to Chester himself.

Huldah Howe, married to Nathaniel since 1815, was likely partly responsible for Chester’s most famed invention. It is known that Chester, when he first ideated the earmuffs at age 15, consulted with a grandmother of his to find materials and get assistance in construction of the article for his own use. Howe is the most likely candidate for the identity of this grandmother due to her relation to Nathaniel.

Chester Greenwood Day will be celebrated in Farmington on December 2, 2023 with a grand parade and dozens of community events including a cookie walk, the Rotary’s Festival of Trees, craft fairs, and a tree lighting ceremony. Farmington Historical Society will open the Octagon House and the Titcomb House, where memorabilia from the Greenwood Family can be seen. For more information on this year’s Chester Greenwood Day, click here.

Thank you to Jane Woodman of the Farmington Historical Society for providing the photos and much of the sources for information used in this article.