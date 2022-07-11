The Inn on Winter’s Hill’s grandeur returns

KINGFIELD — On a hill in the center of the village stands a historic mansion. Elegant pillars support the front porch, which is surrounded by a flower garden. Inside, guests are greeted with an expansive hall with a crystal chandelier, fireplaces, and a parlor and dining room, while a curved staircase leads to the second story. Over the years, Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties, weddings, and other celebrations have taken place here, making it part of the community as well as a popular lodging choice for tourists and visitors.

Welcome to the Inn on Winter’s Hill.

Recently, the property came under new ownership with Jenny ‘JB’ Chaim and Matt O’Donnell. With an anticipated opening towards the end of July, there has been a steady flow of activity at the inn. Recently, Chaim outlined their vision for the property. It will be primarily run as an inn, with additional programs and offerings.

Originally owned by Amos G. Winter, the building was called Hillholm House. Chaim said they will be reviving that name for the building itself, which will house the Inn on Winter’s Hill, Winter’s Table, and Santosha on the Carrabassett, a yoga and meditation retreat space.

The 16 bedrooms in the inn, housed in the former barn attached to the mansion, are undergoing renovations with new floors and ceilings, fresh paint, and new furnishings. The bathrooms are also being remodeled and updated from the current 1980’s style and decor.

In the mansion itself, the renovations are somewhat more complicated: Chaim explained they are looking to preserve the historic mansion while refreshing the space. The four bedrooms in the mansion are particularly spacious with original high tin ceilings in elegant patterns. They are looking at fresh wallpapering, some new furnishings and details, and adding air conditioning throughout the building. Another project, which is essential for preserving the mansion, is replacing a leaking flat roof over one part of the building with a sloped roof to shed the water and snow.

The Inn has hosted a restaurant and bar for some time now, and this will continue with the title “Winter’s Table.” The bar will serve an equal number of cocktails and non-alcoholic “mocktails” to ensure everyone can enjoy it, with a focus on locally-produced drinks.

Over the years there have been various owners and managers, and the inn has changed and adapted to each one. In the past an indoor pool was installed in an addition to the rear of the building, but the new owners determined that it wasn’t the best arrangement: with concerns about rot and water damage to the house itself, the entire addition was stripped down to bare bones and built back up. Now, the addition boasts natural wood walls, live plants, a full wall of windows looking out over the back lawn, and a plethora of yoga mats and cushions. This is Santosha on the Carrabassett.

Santosha on the Carrabassett will facilitate both yoga retreats and yoga and pilates classes for the community. In addition, there will be meditation groups and classes; further down the road, the community class offerings may expand further to better serve specific populations, based on the needs and availability. A space is being added for massage, reiki, and other healing arts practices for guests to the inn as well as community members.

Outside, the tennis court is on the list for a facelift, with a new surface for enjoyable summer afternoon games. An outdoor pool, along with a jacuzzi and a wood sauna, is in the plans for the future.

Currently, there are over a dozen employees. Chaim said they kept on previous employees who elected to stay, and brought in new staff. Several staff members are living at the inn currently but plans are underway to purchase a building for an off-site housing option for staff.

Once they get their feet under them, Chaim said they’re looking to host live music events outdoors in the natural amphitheater in the back yard, along with other community events such as dance classes, paint-and-sip nights, a book club, and more.

Members of the community have expressed high hopes for the new adventure up on Winter’s Hill, with the community yoga classes of particular interest for many.

The much-loved Tuesday Night Karaoke will also be returning when the inn is fully operational.

When removing old furnishings to prepare for the new, a massive yard sale was held at the inn, with everything from beds to art to televisions priced at $5. The proceeds, which totaled over $800, were donated to the United Methodist Economic Ministry in Salem Township, which supports a popular thrift shop and a food pantry serving the entire region.