The Polar Express rolls into Jay Dec. 16

JAY – The Jay-Niles Memorial Library will be putting on a free family holiday event this holiday season.

On Friday December 16, Mrs. Clause will visit the library! Everyone is invited to wear their pajamas and come by the library to listen to a holiday read-aloud. The public is welcome and encouraged to join the library for this night of free holiday fun. The event will last about an hour, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Mrs. Clause will read the beloved book, the Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg, to all the kids who stop by! They can enjoy a warm cup of hot cocoa while they listen to the story.

After the read-aloud, the kids can enjoy a few different holiday activities. They can decorate cookies to enjoy and make ornaments to decorate Christmas trees. Once all the fun is over, every kid will leave the library with a little present.

Lindsey Hopkins, the children’s librarian, organized the night. This is her first year working at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library and she is excited to put on her first winter holiday event for the public. She has high hopes for positive participation and a good turn out.

“Hopefully it will be a fun, free thing for families to do,” Hopkins said.

There is a snow date planned for the following day, Saturday December 17, but Hopkins is crossing her fingers for good weather.

For more information on the upcoming event, visit or call the library at (207) 645-4062.