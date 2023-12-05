The Way Life Should Be: Chester Greenwood Day celebrated in Farmington

FARMINGTON – Drizzly, foggy weather in the mid-30s didn’t stop floats and marchers from lining up early, and crowds from lining the roads, for the 47th annual Chester Greenwood Day parade on Saturday. This year’s theme, Celebrate Maine! The Way Life Should Be, was evident in everything from canoes and signs that said, “Blackfly crossing: next umpteen miles,” to children dressed as blueberries and loggers carrying chainsaws, to ski teams on rollerskis. And of course, as always, the participants represented not only the year’s theme, but the overarching theme of Farmington’s hometown inventor Chester Greenwood, whose invention of earmuffs became so symbolic of cozy winterwear everywhere.

The event was a family affair, not only for some participants and attendees, but also behind the judge’s table. The judges, each from a different local business, scored each float or group in several categories, then tallied them up at the end. Judge David McCafferty of the Farmington Walmart had his son, 12 year old Brayden, present as well. Brayden helped with recording the scoring, looking to his father each time, who would either agree or gently adjust the scores.

The parade culminated in a flag raising and tree lighting on the green outside the Franklin County Courthouse, all watched over by the color guard that had led the parade. Once the flag was raised, a poem was read about the importance of the day both in honoring Chester Greenwood and also in kicking off the holiday season for Franklin County, and then young Macie Seeley had the honor of lighting the tree.

Finally, the winners of the parade were announced:

Adult

1st Place – #29 Kyes Insurance

2nd Place – #10 RSU #9 Bus

3rd Place – #27 Fishing – Loving

Youth

1st Place – #7 Foster Tech CTE

2nd Place – #26 TPAC

Walkers

1st Place – #14 Mallett School

2nd Place – #23 Farmington Boy Scouts

3rd Place – #28 Titcomb Mountain

Though the parade was done there were still more events to go for the rest of the day. The one event scheduled to take place at the Chester Greenwood Estate had unfortunately been canceled two days before, but many other events continued despite the continuing occasional bouts of cold sprinkling rain, including horse-drawn wagon rides through town, a couple different craft fairs, and the Festival of Trees hosted by the Farmington Rotary.

That last continued all day long, with Christmas concerts, raffle baskets, and hot chocolate, culminating in an auction on the trees at 6:30 that evening.

The trees were decorated by many local groups, and sported themes ranging from very summery sunflowers to entirely Harry Potter themed. One tree, decorated by the Knights of Katahdin Robotics Team and featuring snowflake ornaments with a medieval village around the base, was both decorative and a continued learning experience for the team members. The snowflakes were laser cut from acrylic sheet, the walls of the medieval village were laser cut from wood, the cottage and knights were 3D printed, and the towers were turned on a lathe, according to team member Brett Allen, age 12.

Chester Greenwood was born in Farmington, Maine, on December 4, 1858, and invented the earmuffs at age 15, then continued to improve on them, patenting them at only 18 years old. Though this is what he is best remembered for and what are seen prevalently throughout Chester Greenwood Day, he also patented many other inventions, including the spring steel rake as a variation on the steel tooth rake; a machine for manufacturing wooden spools for thread or wire; a shock absorber predecessor to the modern airplane landing gear; a folding bed; a doughnut hook; and more. Some say he held as many as 100 or more patents. Though the state of Maine declared December 21 to be Chester Greenwood Day in 1977, the town of Farmington continues to celebrate it each year on the first Saturday of December, closer to the inventor’s birthday.