The Week That Was – MBTV

MBTV does it’s best to bring you the most comprehensive coverage of community events, happenings, and local programming. Here are the highlights from the week that was at Mt Blue Community Access Television.

Jay Selectboard Meeting

Paper mill workers awarded the annual Spirit of America Award – Read the Article

Farmington Select board and Budget Meetings

Farmington Police Department earns accreditation, sixteenth agency in Maine to do so – Read the Article

Select board approves air filtration system upgrades at Farmington Fire Station – Read the Article

Farmington Budget and Selectboard – Department Head Presentations Part 2 – January 11th, 2022

RSU 9 Board of Directors Meeting

Maine Department of Education implementing new spring assessment – Read the Article

MBHS Varsity Wrestling

Rotary Speaker – Josh Michaud – Ambition Brewery

Talkin’ Maine – Trampas Hutches

Hutches to lead MaineHealth Mountain Region after success at Franklin Community Health Network – Read the Article

MBHS Varsity Boys Basketball vs Morse