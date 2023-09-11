Thomas Performing Arts Center opens new studio space, welcomes new teachers

FARMINGTON – Thomas Performing Arts Center has found a new home in Farmington, one that goes back to the roots of the dance studio.

Owners Lauryn and Jessica Thomas are starting their eighth season at their Farmington studio, moving between four different locations over the years, but this year the building they rented downtown was sold, forcing them to relocate. The dance studio Lauryn’s mother and stepfather built in 1995, located on Perham Street, was still available, and TPAC is moving in.

Lauryn’s mother taught dance out of the studio at 172 Perham for years, and Lauryn grew up dancing in that space.

“It’s kind of surreal for me because I grew up dancing here,” Lauyrn said, “So when I close my eyes I know where the wall is, but I open my eyes and it’s completely different.”

In addition to the new space, TPAC is welcoming two new staff. Mallory Merrill has been dancing with TPAC for years, and even though she is just fourteen, she shows incredible skill and promise as both a teacher and a dancer. She will be starting as an apprentice teacher with Lauryn, and they hope that by the end of the season, Mallory will be teaching the class while Lauryn takes more of an assistant position.

Samantha Reynolds has been dancing since she was three years old, and this is her first teacher position. She has been substituting at the studio for years and is ready to step into her first teaching role with TPAC, following the specific curriculum that Lauryn and Jessica have developed over the summer.

Recently, Lauryn and Jessica sat down together and evaluated what their students need most. Lauryn said that mental health challenges have been one of the biggest things they deal with now, and that they’re seeing students with more emotional baggage than ever before. Issues at school, at home, on social media, along with issues from the pandemic, all contribute to increased stress and increased mental health challenges for the kids. While they have always embraced body positivity with the view that anyone can dance, Lauryn and Jessica are taking a more specific approach of focusing on the dancer as a whole being, not just the physicality.

When done well, dance can dramatically improve a child’s resiliency. Lauryn said that a student who learns how to fall, accept that with grace, then get back up and finish dancing will have a skill that translates well into their adult life.

Lauryn said, “We want students leaving this studio feeling more secure, more confident, than when they came in.”

Jessica works with the younger students, and does affirmations with them as part of each class, encouraging them to say positive statements about themselves and embrace their unique selves. This is a practice that they are expanding to all of the classes.

TPAC offers scholarships to ensure that their programs are open to all. Lauryn and Jessica are excited to offer these scholarships; they were both single moms and couldn’t have afforded to put their kids in dance, so being able to come full circle and give back to the community is important for them.

In addition to the dance studio, TPAC has a competition team of young dancers that travel and compete in national dance competitions. Jessica said that going out with the team allows them to see different methods and techniques for teaching. Jessica said she is proud of what they do here in Farmington, saying that their dance kids are “good humans, kind people.”

Lauryn added that she and Jessica both dance with a national troupe. Traveling allows them to see the good and bad, learn what to do and what not to do, and to bring that back to Farmington Maine for their kids.

Dance classes start at age three and go up to adult classes. Students are placed where they will be most successful. TPAC has space for everyone, including people with different bodies or abilities. “If you can move, you can dance,” Lauryn said.

TPAC also has a studio in Belfast. For more information or to inquire about the remaining limited openings in classes, please contact Thomas Performing Arts Center.