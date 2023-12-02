Thoughts from the Hunting Blind: Holiday gifts for the outdoor person on your list

Hunting season is wrapping up and the holiday season is kicking off. It can be hard to shop for the hunters on your list if you are not out in the field with them. There are basic staples that everyone can use no matter what they are looking for.

Stocking Stuffers:

If you need things to throw into a stocking, hand and toe warmers make a perfect item. You really can not have too many of these and when the temperatures drop in the tree stand, these can save you a lot of discomfort.

An easy click headlamp is also useful when you are walking in or out of the woods on those spring days hunting turkey or fall days hunting bear and whitetail. It doesn’t have to be a fancy one; I have found that the cheap ones work just as well if not better. Another great stocking stuffer are hand and toe warmers. These can save you on a cold morning in the woods!

Gift ideas:

Clothing

Hunters are finicky when it comes to the clothing we wear and the gear we use. One thing we can all agree on is the need for good base layers and warm, dry socks. Merino wool layers keep you from getting too hot and too cold. Companies like First Lite, LL Bean and KUIU can be great options. I wear First Lite and as a female hunter, can tell you that their women’s sizes are spot on. If I buy something in the men’s line, I size down one size. If you are hesitant to purchase clothing, gift cards are always a safe idea.

Books

There are some great books out there for the hunters on your list as well. Jim Shockey’s first novel, Call Me Hunter has been getting a lot of praise. Closer to home, Paul Dorion’s Mike Bowditch series is fantastic. Your local bookstore should have some of Paul’s books available. Islandport Press is also a great place to shop for outdoor-themed books!

Education

Guide school classes, Becoming an Outdoor Woman courses and other outdoor education classes can also be welcomed holiday gifts. They help hunters, anglers and anyone looking to advance their skills and knowledge when it comes to hunting, fishing, trapping and more. Classes, like those offered by Fins and Furs Adventures, fill up fast. I would recommend reaching out to see if you can reserve a spot or get a gift certificate as a gift.

Equipment

No hunter will turn down a trail camera! Tactacam and SpyPoint are some of my favorites and are affordable. You can run them all year and see what kind of wildlife is in the area. The only downside is that once you buy one, you will buy more.

Ear protection is under-appreciated but critical for a lot of hunters. I wear Grizzly Ears and love them. They can be used for noise protection when shooting but they can also be used as ear buds to listen to music or videos.

This is just a small list of the items that hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate and use! The holidays are a perfect time to get great deals on all kinds of outdoor gear and check everyone off of your holiday shopping list. And when in doubt, gift cards are the way to go! Or, feel free to email me if you have any questions about any of the gear that I recommend or if you have questions about other items that I didn’t list.

Erin Merrill is a freelance outdoor writer. She writes a monthly column in the Northwoods Sporting Journal and is a Senior Writer for Drury Outdoor’s DeerCast. To find more articles and contact her visit her website; And a Strong Cup of Coffee. Erin is a member of the Professional Outdoor Media Association, New England Outdoor Writers Association and is the vice president of the Outdoor Writers Association of America.