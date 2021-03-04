Three indicted on trafficking charges

FARMINGTON – Two women and one man were indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking each by the Franklin County grand jury Thursday, relating to arrests made last summer in Avon.

Brandice Dotolo, 38 of Avon; Oscarlin Peguero-Ortiz, 22, of Avon; and Chrissie Laforge, 40 of Winsted, Conn., were each indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking, Class A felonies that relate to cocaine and heroin that was allegedly found when a River Road residence in Avon was searched by law enforcement agencies on July 17. Police reportedly discovered 95 grams of suspected heroin, 67 grams of suspected crack cocaine and $5,000 in suspected drug proceeds. In addition to the felony charges, criminal forfeiture proceedings have been filed against all three individuals.

According to an affidavit previously filed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on July 17 and located the drugs. At that time, Laforge reportedly admitted to investigators that she had brought heroin and crack cocaine into the residence from out of state, including, in a trip that took place shortly before law enforcement arrived, approximately four, 10-gram bags of heroin along with two-and-a-half packs of crack cocaine, each approximately 10 to 15 grams of cocaine per pack. Per the affidavit, drugs located in the house had been intended for resale by Peguero-Ortiz and Dotolo.

Peguero-Ortiz reportedly told FCSO Det. Stephen Charles that he stayed at the Avon residence and watched Dotolo as well as maintained and sold the drugs brought to the house by Laforge. The affidavit indicated that Dotolo told police that she resided at the home and allowed Peguero-Ortiz to stay there in exchange for receiving heroin as a result of the arrangement. She also reportedly admitted to assisting in arranging sales of drugs to people in the area, describing it as “she takes the calls and Oscarlin [Peguero-Ortiz] makes the sales,” according to the affidavit.

Laforge, Peguero-Ortiz and Dotolo were all arrested and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a “reasonable belief” that the crime occurred. Class A felonies carry up to 30-year prison sentence in Maine.