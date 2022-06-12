Three men arrested on robbery charges in Wilton

WILTON – Three men were arrested and charged in connection with an early morning robbery this morning at a 24-hour convenience store after police said they demanded cash and indicated they had a weapon.

According to Police Chief Heidi Wilcox, at about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday the Franklin County dispatch center received the report of a robbery that had taken place at the Big Apple store on Route 2.

“Two males went into the store and demanded all of the cash, indicating they had a weapon. The men fled the Big Apple. A description of the suspect vehicle was given to responding officers,” Wilcox said.

Sgt. Ethan Kyes was able to find the vehicle within minutes, as it was turning onto Cemetery Road in Wilton and stopped it on the dirt road.

The suspects, Logan Welch, 26, of Wilton; Michael Marble, 25, of Rumford; and Journey Williams, 30, of Jay were arrested on a charge of robbery, a Class B felony.

Welch was also charged with operating under the influence, a Class C felony; violating conditions of bail, a Class E misdemeanor; theft, a Class E misdemeanor and criminal trespass, a Class E misdemeanor.

Sgt. Kyes was assisted on scene by Officer Cristoph Mutschin of the Farmington Police Department.

“We are grateful for the professional response of these officers and that no one was harmed,” Wilcox said. The incident continues to be an active investigation.