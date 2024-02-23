Titcomb Mountain hosts MPA Nordic Ski Championships

FARMINGTON – Titcomb Mountain was the host to the MPA Class A, B and C State Nordic Ski Championships this past week. Nordic high school teams from the entire state participated in a great week of racing with wonderful weather and snow. The local high school team from Mt. Blue earned top honors as the Class A state champions.

All results may be found at MPA Nordic Championships – Bullitt Timing.

As part of the awards held at Mt. Blue High School, outstanding skiers Nora McCourt, a junior at Mt. Blue and Teo Steverlynck-Horne of Freeport, received the Tom Sayward Nordic Memorial Award. This award is given to a top high school boy and girl and this year it was awarded at the state meet. This award was first presented in memory of Farmington skier and skimeister, Tom Sayward who was in the Mt. Blue Class of 1979 and passed away in 1988. The Sayward family has a long-time history of skiing, racing, and coaching in Farmington.

Many businesses came forward to support the efforts to bring the state championships back to Titcomb. Titcomb’s nordic race committee would like to acknowledge Franklin Savings Bank for taking the lead as our local supporting sponsor. Other sponsors included: Riverbend, Kyes Insurance, Mills and Mills Law Office, Collins Enterprises, Western Mountain Financial Services, The Law Office of Ron Aseltine, Living Acres and The Law Office of Ron Cullenberg. In addition, Hannaford provided volunteer meals and athlete refreshments.

According to Deb Aseltine, Race Coordinator, “This community support means so much to the nearly 300 athletes and coaches who participated. This support, coupled with the over 35 volunteers from the Farmington Ski Club, made for a stellar event. The Maine Principals Association has given the thumbs up for the championships to return to Titcomb in 2027 and for this we are grateful.” Aseltine would like to thank the managers and staff at Titcomb, Tim and Angela Norton, as well as committee members Buzz Davis, Tony Ramsey, Ron Aseltine, Ben Geissinger, and Gerrad Strickland for their involvement with the event.

The races at Titcomb were recorded by Mt. Blue TV and can be found at MtBlueTV.org.