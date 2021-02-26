Titcomb Twilight Nordic Race Series concludes with Sayward Memorial Award

FARMINGTON – For the past four Thursdays, the Titcomb Mountain nordic trails were lit and ablaze with middle school, high school and senior racers. The Titcomb Twilight Nordic Series concluded on Feb. 25 with a classic event and athlete points tabulated to award the Tom Sayward Nordic Memorial Award to a high school boy and girl. The events gave Maine skiers the opportunity to race with the uncertainty of a competitive schedule during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Outstanding high school skiers, Emma Charles of Mt. Blue and Max Olmstead of Maranacook, were presented the Sayward Award this year. They both earned the best points for the series in their class. This award was first presented in memory of Farmington skier and skimeister, Tom Sayward who was in the Mt. Blue Class of 1979 and passed away in 1988. Middle School skiers, Henri McCourt and Nora McCourt both of the Farmington Area Ski Team, as well as seniors, Jason Labbe of UMF and Joelle Wightman were recognized in their classes for best points. Titcomb is incredibly pleased to recognize nordic racers in Maine for their efforts and eagerness to participate in this series.

The Twilight Series was organized by the Nordic Ski Committee at Titcomb. Members include: Buzz Davis, Tony Ramsey, Josh Robbins, Anne Charles, Ken Charles, Ron Aseltine, Deb Aseltine and Seth Noonkester. The nordic committee would like to thank Northern Lights, Riverbend Property Management and Aseltine Law Offices for sponsoring the series. They would also like to thank Randy Easter and Nat Steele of Bart Timing for their support. Most importantly, they would like to thank the volunteers of the Farmington Ski Club who assisted at all four events and continue to make these events happen.

The next races at Titcomb will be Nordic KVAC’s on Wednesday, March 3 and 10.

For additional information, please contact Titcomb Mountain at 207-778-9031.