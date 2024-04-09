Total solar eclipse ‘went well’ in Franklin County, despite high traffic volume

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Thousands of visitors flocked to northern Franklin County for the total solar eclipse yesterday, but overall the day went smoothly despite the temporarily increased population. Although a total solar eclipse is visible somewhere around the world about every eighteen months, the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse was the first visible from Maine since 1963. Maine is not expected to witness another total solar eclipse until 2079.

While there were reports of cloudy weather across wide sections of the path of totality in the continental United States, Franklin County saw crystal clear blue skies and relatively warm temperatures in the low to mid sixties. The stunning weather conditions drew massive numbers of visitors from other parts of Maine and across the country into the western mountains and other rural regions where totality could be observed.

Representatives from Saddleback reported approximately 2,500 visitors between skiers and folks there to see the eclipse, and they did limit the number of parking spots sold to ensure that everyone got a space.

Sugarloaf representatives estimated that they had over 10,000 visitors on the mountain for the eclipse. “It was all hands-on deck and we want to thank our staff, local and state authorities for their proactive approach,” Karl Strand, Sugarloaf’s General Manager said in a press release. “Given this wasn’t a ticketed event nor did we charge for parking we really had no idea what to expect. But outside of reaching parking capacity by 8:30 a.m. it all went as well as could be expected.”

Other areas with heavy traffic included Route 27 in Eustis at Flagstaff Lake and the Height of Land on Route 17 just outside of Rangeley, with vehicles parked on the scenic turnout and along the shoulders of the highway in both places.

There are currently no clear estimates for the number of visitors to Franklin County for this event, as most viewing locations were not ticketed or counted. Traffic data gives some insights, but vehicles often have more than one passenger.

The Maine Department of Transportation measured traffic volumes on some state highways yesterday that were between 10 and 20 times greater than normal. Traffic engineers monitored travel throughout the weekend and estimated that 15,000 additional vehicles came into Maine to witness the solar eclipse, and many more people traveled within the state to access the eclipse’s path of totality.

Additional details on traffic counts from the entire eclipse weekend will not be available until after this week.

“The Maine Department of Transportation’s goal was to get our customers safely where they needed to be for the eclipse, and that happened,” said MaineDOT Traffic Engineer Colby Fortier-Brown. “Even though there were traffic delays on state highways as people headed home from the path of totality, we are pleased to report that our state did not experience any major traffic safety incidents related to the eclipse. Our team was able to predict where travel was going to be heavy and help keep vehicles moving safely – albeit more slowly than usual in some areas.”

Prior to the eclipse, the biggest traffic back-up observed by state traffic engineers was on Route 201 between Skowhegan and Jackman, where there were delays of approximately one hour. After the eclipse, several state highways in the western and central parts of the state experienced multi-hour delays as eclipse-viewers traveled back south. Traffic engineers observed the most congestion on I-95 north of Bangor as well as Routes 6, 27, and 201. The biggest traffic back-up after the eclipse was a four-hour delay measured on Route 201 between Jackman and Skowhegan. Most traffic congestion in Maine had cleared up by 7:00 p.m., MaineDOT reported.

For the past several months, the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency has been working with state, county, and local emergency services and municipal officials to develop plans for the projected influx of tourists. Part of this planning involved an increased level of staffing for law enforcement, fire, and ambulance services across the county. In addition, Franklin County EMA placed traffic counters at various locations throughout the county to obtain estimates for the vehicle traffic. On Route 4 in Madrid Township the busiest time seemed to be between 4 and 8 p.m., with nearly 4,000 vehicles heading south from Rangeley. On Friday, April 5, the same traffic counter had just over 200 vehicles in the same period of time.

On Route 27, the traffic counter located in Farmington just north of the intersection with Route 4 had a steady flow of traffic from 4 to 11 p.m. with over 4,200 vehicles traveling south in that time frame. On Friday, April 5, there were less than 500 vehicles in that span of time.

To help the traffic flow through Farmington Monday evening, the Farmington Fire Department set up temporary redirects, sending southbound traffic from Route 27 through town and southbound traffic from Route 4 down Town Farm Road.

Franklin Search and Rescue, in partnership with Franklin County EMA and the Maine Warden Service, deployed team members to Rangeley, the Bigelows, and Sugarloaf mountain to help responders in the event of a backcountry emergency or rescue. FSAR reported that no one trekking into the wilderness to watch the event was injured, and they did not need to perform backcountry rescues.

In the total 24-hours of Monday, April 8, the Franklin County Regional Communications Center received 52 E911 calls and 283 business line calls, Director Brad Timberlake said, noting this was an influx of calls, although less than may have been anticipated. Timberlake said there were a number of motor vehicle complaints, erratic vehicle reports, multiple minor crashes, and some reports of backed-up traffic.

“For the amount of people we had, this event went incredibly well, and I think that is at least partly due to the pre-planning with our state and local partners,” said Sara Bickford, Deputy Director of the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency. “It was a really fun and unique event to plan for.”