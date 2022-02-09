Town employees to receive COVID-19 ’hazard pay’

FARMINGTON — The select board voted three to two to award a premium or hazard payment to the town employees. During the Feb. 8 board meeting, they reviewed a breakdown of possible options for using the American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government. The board agreed that while they were not ready to make decisions on the majority of the funds, a hazard pay bonus should be decided upon that night. Chairman Matthew Smith stated that it was “long overdue.”

Town Manager Christian Waller had, per the board’s request, complied three options for hazard pay, labelling them ‘good,’ ‘better,’ and ‘best.’ In addition to monetary amounts, there were four tiers based on six-month blocks of time, for the amount of time an employee had been with the town over the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the ‘good’ scenario, employees who had served the town for 24 months or more would receive $1,000. 13-24 months would receive $750, 6-12 months would receive $500, and 0-6 months would receive $250. With figures based on 51 employees, the town would pay a total of $41,500.

Under the ‘better’ scenario, employees would receive $500, $1,000, $1,500, or $2,000 based on their time of service. The total payout would be $83,000.

The ‘best’ proposal would see $750, $1,500, $2,250, or $3,000, for a total of $124,500.

Town Manager Waller said that he had not included the select board members into the count of town employees. He said that the purpose of the hazard pay was to compensate employees and staff for additional risks that were not covered under their normal pay. As the select board members continued to hold meetings and oversee town operations during the pandemic, he expected to add them into the final calculations for hazard pay.

Joshua Bell shared some reservations regarding the hazard pay. “The citizens also worked every day, too,” he said, adding that they couldn’t say that a town employee had experienced a higher risk than someone employed at Hannaford, for example.

“I’m not saying they [town employees] don’t deserve some compensation for their time and everything they’ve gone through,” he said. “It’s just something I’ve thought of.”

Chairman Smith said that he had thought of the same thing; he felt that if an employer had the funds to do so, they would probably also award hazard pay.

“We’re rewarding our employees for being here when we needed them,” Scott Landry said.

Stephan Bunker advocated for the ‘good’ scenario. He agreed that the employees deserved hazard pay, but he was concerned about the community center roof, one of the projects that could be covered by ARPA funding. He felt that paying the smaller amount and then dedicating the remaining funds towards the roof would be the best use of their resources.

Michael Fogg said that they had the resources to pay the employees and that he felt they should go with the ‘best’ option.

Smith made a motion to proceed with the ‘better’ option for hazard pay. Landry seconded the motion and it passed by a 3-2 vote with Bunker and Bell opposed.

Following the vote, Bunker clarified that he was not opposed to the hazard pay, only to the amounts paid out.

The rest of the ARPA funds will be addressed at a later date. The board expressed interest in having the engineering study for the community center roof completed before they decided how to allocate the rest of the money.