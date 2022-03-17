Town manager, select board chair discuss proposed budget and pay increases

FARMINGTON — Town manager Christian Waller, along with select board chair Matt Smith, sat down with the Bulldog to discuss the proposed budget for 2022. The budget, which will go to voters in May, includes an increase of roughly $1.7 million over the previous year’s budget. However, due to increased valuation within the town, largely due to the solar farm development, the mil rate is only expected to increase from 0.01920 in 2021 to 0.01960 in 2022.

In 2019 the mil rate was 0.01994, and in 2020 it was 0.01970.

One of the hot topics this year has been personnel pay scale adjustments. The pay adjustments alone are around $400,000, according to Waller, approximately five percent of the budget. Other increases included replacing a fire truck out of the normal replacement schedule, increased budgeting for the roads, and overall increased costs of materials and services for the town, such as repairs, fuel, and salt and sand.

Smith stressed the point that the pay scale deficit, which is severe in some cases, is the select board’s responsibility. The board issues cost of living adjustments every year, but that maintains a status quo in pay based on inflation and cost of living increases. It is not a pay raise. There has not been a standardized pay raise in the town of Farmington in 12 years.

When Waller was hired, the select board asked that he evaluate the pay scale as part of the budget process. In addition to familiarizing himself with the town’s policies and practices, this provided an excellent opportunity to have fresh eyes on the town’s operation.

The adjustments made were based on a modified pay scale for all employees, rather than on a case-by-case basis. Some individuals may receive a greater or lesser adjustment based on their current rate of compensation and their skills, education, and background. Waller said that on average, there will be an increase of $7,300 per employee. The pay scale adjustments were based in part on pay surveys from the Maine Municipal Association.

Smith said that the select board didn’t give many guidelines for what they wanted Waller to do with regards to the pay scale increases, but Waller had done what the board had asked. He said that he felt the budget was reasonable and that they were correcting mistakes that were made in the past. Smith expressed that he, along with his fellow select board members, were impacted by tax increases the same as the other residents and taxpayers in Farmington, and they did not make these decisions lightly. The board did have some dissent in the budget process, primarily around the manner in which they proposed to address the pay adjustments, but the final budget was approved by majority vote.

One question raised at different points in time was a request to increase the salaries over time, rather than fully correcting the pay scale in one budget year. Waller said that he put it to the straight face test: he did not feel that he could reasonably explain to employees that they had been under compensated for a number of years and that they would go through a process of steps and increases to reach the level of compensation they should already be at.

Compensating employees sufficiently for their work is a critical step for maintaining quality staff and services, and town employees often leave for better opportunities elsewhere, as evidenced by the high rate of turnover at the police department. https://dailybulldog.com/features/police-department-aims-to-compete-with-larger-agencies-for-officer-retention/ While this may be the best move for the employee, it leaves the town shortchanged and lacking resources. Prior to some significant changes in the police department compensation packages, Waller said, they may have been looking at closing the department within a year, or at least, no longer providing 24/7 coverage. These problems persist in other departments throughout the town, and Waller expects the changes proposed in the budget to help with that.

“We need to pay our employees what they are worth,” Smith said, adding, “Thankfully, we’re in a time frame where we can do something about it.”

This total budget increase of 24 percent will not be repeated in following years, Waller and Smith said. The additional revenue from the solar farm allows the town to address the necessary pay adjustments without significantly increasing the taxes, and while many of the increases will remain in subsequent years, steps are being taken in the town to ensure that this does not happen again.

Smith urged that the voters take a close look at the entire budget prior to the town meeting in May. The town meeting warrant and other documents are available on the town website or in the town office.

Smith concluded the discussion by saying that during the public meetings on the budget process, only half of the budget was covered: expenses. The town’s revenue sources did not come into the conversation in great detail. While the solar farm tax valuation does decrease over a period of years, there are other development projects within the town that are being worked on that will continue to add to the valuation.

Questions or concerns may be directed to Smith at MSmith@farmington-maine.org or 207-491-2743, or Waller at CWaller@farmington-maine.org or 207-305-5721.