Town of Jay puts foreclosed properties out for bid

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, board members discussed what to do with foreclosed properties located on 7 Jewell Street and 163 Macomber Hill Road.

At a previous meeting on Feb. 27, board members agreed to allow the owners of properties that foreclosed to pay all years in full by April 10 at 4 p.m. in order to redeem the property from foreclosure. Two of the four foreclosed property owners made their payments, leaving the other two properties to be left for bids.

Selectperson Gary McGrane stated that he believes a minimum bid will not necessitate a great influx of interest, and he made a motion to put the properties out to bid without a minimum bid amount. The board unanimously voted to approve putting the tax-acquired properties out to bid, with the right to reject any and all bids.

Bids are due by 4 p.m. on Monday, May 8. More information on the properties can be found at Jay-Maine.org

The board also discussed the official ballot for the election of Androscoggin Valley Council of Government Officers. McGrane made a motion to approve the official ballot with Philip Crowell of Auburn for President, Shiloh LaFreniere of Jay for Vice President, Danielle Loring of Minot for Treasurer, and Leslie Boness of Hartford for Secretary/Clerk.

The board voted unanimously to approve the ballot, and the results of the election will be presented at the AVCOG Annual Meeting on April 26 at the Martindale Country Club in Auburn from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

In other business, the Select Board will be holding a public hearing at the Town Office on May 8 to discuss the sewer rates. The board will also be meeting on April 26 instead of the 24, and the Town Meeting and RSU 73 Vote will be held in the Community Building from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on April 25.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org