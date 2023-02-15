Town of Jay researching grant funding in light of mill closure

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, the board provided an update regarding the fire services agreement between Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls. All three Select Boards have officially approved the mutual aid agreement that will allow Jay to begin charging Livermore Falls for fire services.

Also during the Livermore Falls Select Board meeting last week, the board approved utilizing $10,000 from the joint reserve account for purchasing the Livermore Falls Fire Department utility trick for the Jay Sewer Department. The 2004 Dodge utility truck will be replacing the Jay Fire Department’s current 2005 GMC, which is in need of extensive repairs.

Board members also voted to increase the Delinquent Tax Rate for 2023-2024 from 4% to 6%. Selectperson Gary McGrane initially proposed to leave the tax rate at 4%, but Lee Ann Dalessandro made a motion to increase the rate to 6% which was unanimously approved.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere provided the board with an update regarding the Northern Border Regional Commission Grant, which is a Federal-State partnership designed to help smaller towns with economic and community development. The Northern Border Regional Commission webpage states that NBRC funded projects can be eligible for up to an 80% matching grant depending on the economic and demographic distress of the county.

Selectperson Terry Bergeron recently sat in on a meeting with representatives from Maine Development Foundation, Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments, Greater Franklin Development, and Androscoggin Bank to look at possible future collaborations to try and get funding for the town of Jay. The Maine Development Foundation is also working with several other towns in Maine, particularly rural towns that do not have the capacity to do economic and community development on their own.

According to LaFreniere, the goal of the grant is to look into the future of the town of Jay if it is no longer known as a mill town.

“We are discussing a collaborative approach to look for funding opportunities related to economic development, community (including youth) engagement, developing a vision for our future, and a thriving community model,” LaFreniere wrote in the agenda.

The Letter of Intent for the grant needs to be submitted by March 10, and the board will discuss the grant in further detail in subsequent meetings.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org