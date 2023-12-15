TPAC’s The Nutcracker at Bjorn Theater to be more modern, more inclusive

FARMINGTON – The production of The Nutcracker put on by Thomas Performing Arts Center (TPAC) will be the classic story presented like never before – complete with moonwalking wooden soldiers and hip hop dancing in the snow kingdom!

A Christmas classic since its debut on December 17, 1892, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker has been performed in theaters and opera houses around the world for more than a century, as well as having been adapted to movies, books, Christmas television specials, and more. This year, on December 15, 16, and 17, it will be gracing the stage of Bjorn Auditorium at Mount Blue High School, with a few twists.

The hip hop and moonwalking aren’t the only modern adaptations. Though the performers are dancing ballet (most of the time) and the music is largely orchestral, most of Tchaikovsky’s songs are conspicuously absent. Instead, main character Clara is dancing with her new nutcracker toy to an instrumental version of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and the Rat King and his rat and mouse subjects skitter about to a string instrument cover of “Royals” by Lorde. In fact, according to TPAC owners Lauryn Thomas and Jessica Thomas, only two of Tchaikovsky’s songs appear in the production – the “Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy,” and a modern cover of some of Tchaikovsky’s original music to which the Nutcracker himself dances a solo.

Why all the changes? TPAC is all about inclusivity, said Lauryn Thomas. They wanted to make the ballet enjoyable and accessible to those who might not typically enjoy such things, keeping people engaged in the music by giving them songs they recognize ranging from the 80s through to current songs.

The inclusivity extends to the very reason for the production, too — it is their biggest fundraiser of the year to support their TPAC Dance Scholarship fund, particularly through refreshment sales during the 20 minute intermission. They maintain this fund because dance can be a costly activity and they never want cost to prevent someone from joining. “That for me is extremely important, that there is a space for everyone,” said Lauryn Thomas, going on to add, “Everybody has the right to perform, everybody has the right to get out on stage, and to join us in classes.”

The production bears witness to this commitment, with dancers of many types and skill levels, including one dancer who is nonverbal but still able to participate in their classes and in the production with some adaptations made for her. “Her giggle is just the best,” said Lauryn Thomas.

This year’s production is their biggest yet, with the addition of the hip hop, the party scene, adult dancers, more extravagant costuming, and greater investment in props and scenery. There are also new experiences for the audience, including the opportunity to purchase a pointe shoe, signed by the whole cast, to take home as a memento.

The dancers are from ballet classes of all age groups, as well as the hip hop dance class, and range in age from 3 to 73. This does not represent all of the TPAC dancers, though, as they also offer tap, jazz, contemporary, and pointe dance classes.

Principle dancers Dylan Jackson (Nutcracker), Faith Maurais (Sugar Plum Fairy), and Ben Hilton (Snow King/Dr. Stahlbaum) are all graduating this year, with plans ranging from pursuing business to marine biology. Other principle dancers include Mallory Merrill (Clara), Rhett Sexton-Birchfield (Rat King), Amaya Thomas (Mrs. Stahlbaum), Emma Jo Lathem (Snow Queen), and Maddie Ernest-Rothert (Clara’s sister Maggie). Both Jessica and Lauryn Thomas express great pride in all their dancers, but especially their principles. Lauryn Thomas added that they couldn’t put the production on without the help of the principles and their families, not only for their roles, but for the outside help that they volunteer including (among other things) helping with setup and tear-down.

In the spirit of their commitment to inclusivity, the owners ask that anyone who wants to attend but finds the cost prohibitive reach out to them. For those looking to purchase a ticket, remaining tickets for back wells will be available at the door according to Jessica Thomas, but to guarantee seating, tickets can be purchased at 30921.danceticketing.com/r/events