Traffic stop results in trafficking charge for Wilton man

WILTON – A local man has been charged with trafficking following a motor vehicle stop on Depot Street last Thursday.

Shawn Lord, 38 of Wilton, was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A felony, after Wilton police allegedly discovered a little more than 18 grams of a substance that is suspected to be heroin in his possession.

According to an affidavit filed with the Franklin County court system by Wilton Police Department’s Sgt. Ethan Kyes, a vehicle was stopped on Depot Street on Dec. 2 at approximately 11 p.m. after Kyes determined it was going 44 mph in a 40 mph zone on Route 2 East in Wilton. Lord, a passenger in the vehicle, had an active arrest warrant, Kyes wrote in the affidavit.

According to police, a total of 18.73 grams of a substance suspected to be heroin was located in Lord’s possession.

Lord’s bail has been set at either $2,500 cash or a Maine Pretrial Services Contract.