Tumbledown Brewing shows ski patrol appreciation with new brew

FARMINGTON – For the second year in a row Tumbledown Brewing is raising funds with its special winter blend beer, “In the Horns,” to benefit Maine ski patrol programming.

Last year’s proceeds from the fundraiser totaled over $1,500 and went directly to Saddleback Mountain ski patrol, but owner Matt Swan wanted to think much bigger this year.

“We decided to donate a dollar per can to the Maine region of the National Ski Patrol, and that is, I guess you could say, the parent organization of all ski patrols in Maine, so every mountain that has a ski patrol reports to the Maine region…I figured, why not spread the love a little bit and donate the money to the Maine region and let them disseminate it however they feel fit to everyone in the state, whether that is helping with training for people or new equipment,” Swan said.

They have commitments from Skowhegan Savings Bank and Kyes Insurance to donate money toward the fundraiser, and the specially named beer is being carried by the Rangeley IGA, Ron’s Market, Food City in Farmington, and a handful of other vendors like the Maine Beer Shed.

“In the Horns” is a term used by the ski patrol to communicate being in the handles of a ski patrol toboggan, and since being a ski patroller himself, the name and fundraiser are important to Swan.

“It’s just something that’s always been near and dear to my heart. I enjoy doing it and it gets you out skiing as much as you possibly can; it gets you hanging out with friends and family and the public, so you get to see a lot of people all the time and be there when they need help…it’s a lot of fun,” Swan said.

Swan also partnered with all of his ingredient vendors and received donated ingredients toward the fundraising effort, including Maine Malt House, Blue Ox Malthouse and Yakima Chief Hops.

“It’s great that they were able to donate everything because it makes it so much easier for me to donate that money,” Swan said.

Swan is passionate about beer as well as the resource of the ski patrol to the Maine ski industry and believes this fundraiser is the best way to connect the two, as well as connecting with the community, to show the ski patrol some appreciation.

“It’s a very important organization for many people…they’re out keeping you safe; they’re out helping you get down a difficult trail. They’re doing everything they can to make sure you have fun, and this is just a great way to show them some recognition.”