Twilight Nordic Race Series kicks off next week

FARMINGTON – With suitable weather forecasted for the weekend, Titcomb Mountain has announced the kick off to their Twilight Nordic Race Series beginning Tuesday, Jan. 11. The event is intended to give Maine skiers the opportunity to race two events on Jan. 11 and Feb. 1.

The Twilight Series was first organized last year by the Nordic Ski Committee at Titcomb. Members include Buzz Davis, Tony Ramsey, Josh Robbins, Anne Charles, Ken Charles, Ron Aseltine, Deb Aseltine, and Titcomb Managers Tim and Angela Norton. Randy Easter and Nat Steele of Northeast Timing will be helping as well and will be timing the events. The series is giving nordic skiers in middle school, high school, and seniors (post high school) the opportunity to race. The first race on Jan. 11 will be a classic event. For middle school athletes, there is a 4 p.m. start time with a 3.4 KM course; High School and Seniors will go off at approximately 5 p.m. with a 5.1 KM course.

Each skier top in their class, both male and female, will be awarded prizes at the end of the series and the over-all high school male and female athletes will be awarded the Tom Sayward Memorial Nordic Race Cup. This award was first presented in memory of Farmington skier and skimeister, Tom Sayward who was in the Mt. Blue Class of 1979 and passed away in 1988. The Sayward family has a long-time history of skiing, racing, and coaching in Farmington.

According to Titcomb, the event will be following CDC and State of Maine Covid protocol as well as NSAA, USSA, and Nensa guidelines.

In addition, Titcomb Mountain will be the host of the Eastern High School Nordic Championships in March. This two-day event is the premier event for high school nordic ski racers in New England and New York. The goal of the EHSC is to provide the highest quality competition for high school-aged athletes representing their state teams. Athletes qualify for the EHSC through independent state qualifying races.

For those interested in learning about the Twilight Series on Jan. 11 and registering, please visit: www.titcombnordic.com and visit Facebook for updates. For additional questions, please contact Titcomb Mountain at 207-778-9031.