Two accidents: one driver injured, utility pole knocked down

AVON – In two separate accidents on Sunday, one driver was injured and a utility pole was struck and needed replacing, according to investigators.

In the first incident, emergency crews were called at 1:10 p.m.to the scene of a motorcycle accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

Sgt. Richards of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to find a motorcycle in the ditch.

According to his report, the operator was identified as Cassandra Tondreau, 53, of Augusta, who was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson southbound with others on motorcycles. Just north of the Country Delight store, her motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the road went off into a ditch.

Tondreau was transported to a hospital by a NorthStar ambulance crew. Phillips Fire Dept. also responded to the scene. Farmington Towing service removed the vehicle.

In the second incident on Sunday, crews were called at 7:45 p.m. to the Weld Road in Phillips for a single vehicle accident.

Sgt. Richards reported that Jonathan Resnick, 49, of Littleton, Mass., was driving a 2012 Ford pickup northbound and had a mechanical problem with the vehicle causing it to swerve right off the road striking a utility pole along the way.

Central Maine Power Co. was called to the scene to replace the pole. Koob’s wrecker service removed the vehicle from the scene. No injuries were reported. Phillips Fire Dept. responded to the scene and helped shut the road down for several hours until the pole was replaced.