Two bodies discovered at High Street residence

FARMINGTON – Two bodies were discovered inside the home of a residence on High Street according to a press release from Maine State Police.

Just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, Farmington Police responded to a call for a well-being check on High Street. Upon arrival at the scene, the FPD patrolman and NorthStar emergency responders reportedly discovered the bodies of two deceased adult males. Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – South was notified to assist along with Maine Drug Enforcement and the Franklin County Sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation. Post-mortem examinations will be performed on Wednesday according to the release.

This story will be updated.