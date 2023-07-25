Two Imagine Studios opening new gallery and shop in Farmington

FARMINGTON – The grand opening of the new Two Imagine Studios Gallery & Shop is on Sunday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 173 Mosher Hill Road in Farmington.

Local artists Meredith Mustard and Judy Tollefson will be selling their wide selection of art, including greeting cards, little art books, prints, knitted stockings, and high quality yarns by the gram. They both describe themselves as prolific in terms of their art, resulting in an abundance of it. Because of this, everything will be sold at a highly discounted price.

The most important thing to Mustard and Tollefson is for their art to be loved by whoever purchases it: “We want our work to go to a good home.” They are willing to work with customers to find a comfortable price.

“Everybody’s welcome, and their cousin and their uncle!” Mustard said.

Although Two Imagine Studios has sold their work before, this is their first shop space hosted in the studio itself. It is located on the land Tollefson’s grandparents bought over 100 years ago. Tollefson and her husband moved to Maine in the early 2000s and she tried her hand at designing the house. It was built from the barn that had stood on the property. Recently, Mustard came from Pennsylvania to join them and work with Tollefson in the basement studio.

The pair spend their days creating together. The longtime friends have been making art with each other for years, ever since they lived together in California and started a calligraphy business. Their latest endeavor is making unique garments using fabric painted by Mustard, imagined and sewed by Tollefson.

Two Imagine Studios will also be hosting artist retreats for individuals or small groups, featuring a chance to relax and enjoy the quiet atmosphere, and the opportunity to collaborate with the artists of Two Imagine Studios. Most art they make is some form of collaboration between the two of them. “It’s organic,” Mustard commented.

If you are unable to make it to the grand opening, call Mustard at (610) 772-6950 to set up a time to visit. Reach out with any inquiries about artist retreats.

For more information on what Two Imagine Studios is up to, sign up for their mostly weekly newsletter.