Two Jay men honored for participation in the Boston Tea Party

JAY – On Thursday, September 6, people gathered at Jay Hill Cemetery to honor Jay men James Starr (1740-1830) and Jonathan Parker (1728-1801) for their participation in the Boston Tea Party.

Commemorative markers were placed next to the graves of Starr and Parker, who are two out of ten Maine men that have been recognized for their contributions to the Boston Tea Party.

The Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum and Revolution 250 are partnering with various towns in New England to commemorate all known participants of the Boston Tea Party in honor of the upcoming 250 year anniversary of the event, which takes place on December 16, 2023.

Starr was born in 1740 in New London, Connecticut, and he was 33 years old when he participated in the Boston Tea Party.

“He was said to have been one of the party disguised at Griffin’s Wharf who threw a cargo of tea into the Boston Harbor,” Creative Manager of the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum Evan O’Brien said.

During the Revolutionary War, Starr served as a minuteman and a private in the Continental Army at the time of the Battle of Lexington. He is also known for being captured numerous times during the Revolutionary War, and for serving in the French and Indian War.

Starr moved to Jay on Jay Hill in 1802, and he became an active member of the community by serving as a selectman for Jay, town clerk for seven years, and treasurer for multiple years.

Parker was born in 1728 in Roxbury, Massachusetts, where he worked as a farmer for many years. When he participated in the Boston Tea Party, he was 45 years old.

He is known for being one of the soldiers during the Revolutionary War who successfully stole and hid cannons from the British soldiers. The same cannons were then used against the British at the Battle of Bunker Hill.

He later died in Jay in 1801 and was buried at the Jay Hill Cemetery.

According to O’Brien, it is believed that 100 to 150 individuals participated in the Boston Tea Party, and many of these participants were average citizens. The Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum and Revolution 250 want to bring communities together by helping them “remember and reflect” on the lives of the many participants of this historic event.