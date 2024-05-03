Two soon-to-be UMF graduates are excited to share more than their alma mater

FARMINGTON – Avery Whitney, a UMF undergraduate student, was accepted to do her final internship this past semester by Robin Crockett, program manager with the Travis Mills Foundation. Little did they know they would both be graduating, one with her bachelor’s degree and one with her master’s degree, at this year’s University of Maine at Farmington Commencement day celebration.

The Travis Mills Foundation Veterans Retreat in Rome, Maine, offers rest and relaxation for post-9/11 recalibrated veterans and their families—a perfect internship for Whitney who was interested in a career helping people with the possibility of working with service animals. She has completed her 450-hour internship at the retreat and has been hired as a program assistant this summer.

Whitney, from Industry, will receive her bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services and Crockett, of Mt. Vernon, will receive her master’s degree in Educational Leadership.

Crockett, a former teacher, helps create adaptive, year-round programming for recalibrated veteran families. The organization will soon start its 11-week summer program where Crockett and Whitney will work together, hand-in-hand. Both she and Whitney value their special relationship and working for an organization that helps so many veterans and their families.

“This has been such a special experience. Avery and I really bonded over the fact that we would be graduating together. We’ve helped each other keep track of all the graduation to-dos like caps and gowns and rehearsals and are both so excited and proud of ourselves and each other,” said Crockett.

Additional Event Details: The UMF 2024 Commencement ceremony will be held off-campus on Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m., at the outdoor Narrow Gauge Amphitheater behind Narrow Gauge Cinemas in downtown Farmington. No tickets are required for the outdoor ceremony. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., in the Fitness and Recreation Center on the UMF campus. Tickets are distributed to students for their guests and will be required if the ceremony is indoors in the Fitness and Recreation Center.

Additional information and updates can be found at: www.umf.maine.edu/commencement-2024/

University of Maine at Farmington: A nationally recognized public liberal arts college known for its commitment to the creative arts, teacher preparation, the health arts and sciences, the environment, business and public service, UMF provides a challenging yet supportive environment to prepare students for both careers and further study. Located in the heart of Maine’s four-season outdoor recreational region, UMF is a welcoming, close-knit academic community that prepares students for enriching professional careers, engaged citizenship and an enduring love of learning.