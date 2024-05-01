Two vie for one-year selectboard term in Kingfield

KINGFIELD – The annual town meeting, and the preceding elections, are important opportunities for voting residents to help decide budget issues and to decide who will represent them on the Board of Selectmen and on the MSAD #58 School Board. The ballot this year for choosing those representatives includes two uncontested races and a race with no candidates. An open selectboard seat, however, has two candidates vying for a one-year term.

Ashley Hopwood-Farrar is running unopposed for a three-year term for MSAD #58 School Board Director. A one-year position to complete the term vacated by Paul Orbeton has no candidate listed.

Running unopposed for a three-year term for selectman/assessor/overseer of the poor is incumbent Morgan Dunham

Susan Davis and Christopher Rushton both aim to serve the townspeople by completing a term vacated by Walter Kilbreth in June 2023. Since Kilbreth resigned, the board has been operating with four members.

Davis and Rushton were invited to answer a series of questions in order to introduce these candidates and their ideals to voters.

What motivates you to want to serve on the Kingfield Board of Selectmen?

Davis: A belief in doing my part. It has helped to follow selectboard, planning boards, school board and committee meetings. I was a correspondent for The Irregular for a few years and am secretary of the Carrabassett Valley selectboard and planning board.

Rushton: This is such an amazing, welcoming community to be a member of and live in. I would be honored to serve by assisting and listening to citizens’ concerns and needs. I will try my best to solve their concerns within reason and at a budget that the town can sustain.

What qualities do you possess that make you a positive leader?

Davis: I try to lead by example, like running for the selectboard to inspire others to run. I never ask people to do something I’m not willing to do myself.

Rushton: Almost 50 years of corporate experience in banking, finance, contracts and human resources. Working for a major international construction company on a worldwide basis in the pulp and paper, and nuclear industries. I acquired a couple of US franchises and started my own auditing business prior to entry into real estate.

All my experiences required listening, understanding and communication skills. These, I believe, I have and use in a respectful manner. I am a positive, helping individual but also no shrinking violet if, and when, necessary.

What is your political and/or community service background?

Davis: 2022-present: Village Enhancement Committee;

2018-present: Planning Board. During my tenure, Contract Zoning was passed which allowed voters to defeat a proposal they didn’t want;

1981: Saved Stanley School from being torn down for a parking lot and it became a museum;

1978: Started planting flowers in the watering trough;

1976: chaired US Bicentennial Celebration which became model for Kingfield Festival Days;

1975: Chaired Arnold Expedition to Quebec celebration.

Rushton: I have no political background; I am not at all a politician. However, I enjoy volunteering and have been active on the village enhancement and budget committees.

I have also assisted Kingfield Days: ran cribbage night at the Herbert Hotel; organized trail races for children, adults and canicross; assisted as a busboy at the steak and lobster dinner.

Assisted with road cleanup pre-Sugarloaf Marathon weekend.

Serving and volunteering for Kingfield Pops which I humbly find myself now as president. These are huge shoes to fill and am so thankful for the entire tireless board and volunteers who are once again making this poster event possible for Kingfield!

Do you think Kingfield is healthy and successful? If so, what makes it that way? If not, what would you do to change that?

Davis: All communities have room to grow and improve. As a member of two committees concerned with Kingfield’s health and success, we can see improving protections through ordinances and ways of enhancing the community.

Rushton: Yes and no on both accounts. Kingfield offers fantastic year-round recreational trails to take advantage of to get fit and healthy.

There are many successful businesses because of their incredibly hard-working owners and staff. Unfortunately, some are struggling because of the high cost of rent and employment. We have seen and continue to see the loss businesses because of new landlords raising rates.

There are many amazing citizens who truly love this community and volunteer tirelessly to support Kingfield without expecting anything in return. They make it a fun welcoming town that draws visitors which enhances and supports local businesses.

We do need private affordable housing projects to keep attracting new residents.

What do you feel is the greatest challenge facing the current Board of Selectmen?

Davis: Community involvement.

Rushton: Per-pupil school cost which will continue to drive up property taxes. What will occur when TIF starts to dry up? This is a monumental concern.

What is your vision for Kingfield 10 years from now?

Davis: More flowers.

Rushton: Additional thriving sustainable businesses assisting Kingfield citizens and nonprofit groups to keep and build on a welcoming, respectful community enhancing a healthy lifestyle for all. After all, we are the gateway to ski and recreation country. We will have to continue to take advantage of this.

I can’t emphasize enough for citizens to support local shops and farmers.

Private affordable housing projects are a key must for sustainability.

What do you feel are the strengths and weaknesses of our school district?

Davis: We have great teachers, but our administrators have not always been visionary enough for the challenges. Not all administrators have no vision. The current Superintendent is much better. But at critical times, the administration hasn’t had the vision that was up to the moment.

Rushton: This is a question that requires an education on my part. I believe a large upcoming issue is going to be cost to cover maintenance on the school buildings and facilities. Also, how the per-pupil cost is divided between towns. This may require input at state level. Something just doesn’t add up. I will engage with the school board and state representatives to become educated.

Why should voters choose you to represent them?

Davis: I listen.

Rushton: That’s a great question. Maybe they shouldn’t. I’m an African transplant who has experienced both amazing and terrible life ordeals that molded me to be a respectful, honest, loving individual who is truly thankful for every day. I have an amazing loving wife and family (including Ziggy, my dog) that I cherish and love every day. I have no personal hidden self-fulfilling agenda. We have a blessed community given to us by those that came before us. Huge shoes to fill indeed. I would be honored to try to fill them, if only partially.

General elections will be held Friday, May 31 at Webster Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Absentee ballots are available May 2 through May 28. To request an absentee ballot, contact the Town Office. Absentee ballots may also be requested May 29 and 30 by special circumstances only.

Voters will decide the budget and other town business, Saturday, June 1 at 9 a.m. at Kingfield Elementary School.