U.S. Senate approves three appropriations bills, one step closer to securing funding for Franklin County projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three appropriations bills passed the U.S. Senate by a vote of 82-15, Senator Susan Collins announced today. The bills will now be conferenced with the U.S. House of Representatives to reconcile differences between the House and Senate bills before the bills can be signed into law by the president.

The three bills are: the Fiscal Year 2024 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies (MilCon-VA); Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies; and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies (THUD) appropriations bills – all of which passed out of Committee unanimously.

Included in the Agriculture bill, under Rural Development, are two projects for Franklin County. These projects are for the Franklin County Emergency Operations Center and the Rangeley Region Childcare Facility.

The House has its own Appropriations Committee that is doing the same as the Senate – drafting 12 bills, passing them through Committee, and then on the floor. The differences between the House and Senate bills for Agriculture and Rural Development have to do with funding for federal government programs like agriculture research and nutrition programs such as SNAP and WIC, a spokesperson for Senator Collins’ office said. These differences in the bills do not affect the Congressionally Directed Spending funds for the Franklin County Emergency Operations Center and the Rangeley Region Childcare Facility projects.

The Franklin County Emergency Operations Center is a proposed addition to the existing Franklin County Sheriff’s Office building. The expanded space is expected to house the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency and the county’s IT professionals, in addition to a large meeting room for trainings, county commissioners’ meetings, and for use as an Emergency Operations Center during disasters and large-scale events. The office would continue to house the sheriff’s department and provide more office space for that department, along with a small maintenance garage and secure evidence storage. The Franklin County Commissioners recently approved a design for this building.

The Rangeley Region Childcare Facility project is intended to address the shortage of childcare in the Rangeley Region. The plans for the center include building a new facility on property adjacent to the Rangeley Lakes Regional School, which will be able to provide care for up to 76 children from infants to early school-age children. Working with the school district, this facility will provide developmentally appropriate ‘school-ready’ curriculum to help build a strong foundation for children.

The project is spear-headed by the Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund for Children.

Senate approval of these bills is a critical step towards securing funding for these projects in Franklin County.

“These important bills honor our nation’s veterans; support our farmers, ranchers, and rural communities; and improve transportation infrastructure and housing opportunities throughout the United States,” said Senator Collins in a press release. “I look forward to working with Chair Murray and our colleagues to build on this progress by continuing to process our Committee-passed appropriations bills on the Senate floor.”

Bill Highlights:

MilCon-VA: $154.352 billion in discretionary funding, including $19.07 billion in defense funding and $135.282 billion in non-defense funding. Click here for more information.

Agriculture: $25.993 billion in discretionary funding. Click here for more information.

Transportation, Housing and Urban Development: $98.931 billion in discretionary funding, including $448 million in defense and $98.483 billion in non-defense funding. Click here for more information.