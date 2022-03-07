Ukraine peace demonstration held in Farmington; ‘Time of Prayer for Ukraine’ Tuesday in Wilton

FARMINGTON – Three dozen residents of Franklin County stood in support of Ukraine in front of the Farmington Post Office on Sunday afternoon.

To take an active step, funds had been donated with which to purchase sleeping bags for refugees of the Russian invasion into Ukraine. Janine Winn of Temple, who has returned after three years with the Peace Corps working in Ukraine, has organized a way for the sleeping bags to be sent over to Europe and into the hands of refugees who are in need of them.

Those standing for peace were heartened to know that the contributions will serve to fill an immediate need.

Since the start of the war, similar demonstrations have been held every Friday in front of the Farmington post office at noon.

Area churches in Wilton will be having a “Time of Prayer for Ukraine” at the Wilton United Methodist Church Tuesday, March 8 at 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come. For more information, call David Zamboni at 645-3526.