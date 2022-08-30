UMF and Governor Janet Mills kick off new academic year

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington was bustling over the weekend with the arrival of new and returning students to campus. First-year students began coming to campus early Friday, Aug. 26, to check in and move into their residence halls. Student Orientation leaders and members of the campus community were on hand to connect with students, provide them with welcome bags and answer any questions.

Governor Janet Mills came to campus on Saturday, August 27 to join Joseph McDonnell, UMF interim president, to welcome students and make them feel at home. Mills surprised many students as she greeted them in the UMF Olsen Student Center, asking about their hometowns, their academic plans and if they were excited about the school year.

“It was a real treat to accompany the governor on her walk through campus,” said McDonnell. “Students were so surprised and pleased to have her welcome them to their Farmington home away from home. I’m sure a lot of excited students texted their parents on Saturday with news of the unexpected visit.”

All new students including new resident, new transfer, new off-campus commuter, and new adult learners and their families enjoyed lunch and a welcome event with Interim President McDonnell. Saturday featured several information sessions, an outdoor barbeque, concert, a hypnotist and karaoke. Sunday offered white water rafting, exploring student clubs and an evening bonfire, s’mores and late night movie.

Kira Littlefield, a first-year student from Weld, moved into her residence hall on Friday. She is enrolled in the UMA-UMF Nursing program and very excited to be at UMF.

“Farmington is comfortable, like my hometown,” said Littlefield. “Move-in day went great. I’m a little nervous but so happy to be here.”

Students have been arriving on campus for several weeks, including student athletes and residence hall Community Assistants. Returning residential students arrived on campus on Sunday, Aug. 28.

According to Lisa Ellrich, assistant vice president for enrollment and director of admission, the class of 2026 are collectively a group of doers.

They come from 14 states outside of ME and NE including Arizona, Florida, and Wisconsin.

– 80% are first time college students

– 20% are transfer students

– over 50% of the first time students are starting their college career with credits already under their belt from AP, Early College or Dual Enrollment programs.

– Nearly 28% are varsity athletes.

“They have been leaders in their schools and communities and aren’t afraid to give back. I can’t wait to see all they will accomplish here at UMF,” said Ellrich.