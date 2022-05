UMF celebrates festive, in-person 2022 Commencement ceremony

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington celebrated a festive, in-person Commencement ceremony Saturday for the Class of 2022. More than 310 of the 350-plus bachelor’s and master’s degree graduates marched to the traditional sounds of bagpipes at the open-air celebration. UMF President Edward Serna, UMF faculty, administrators, dignitaries and families gave the graduates a rousing round of applause.

“This has been a remarkable journey for the Class of 2022. They came to Farmington to be a part of a vibrant learning community and pursue their individual dreams for the future, and over the last few years have also learned the value of self-care, kindness, persistence and resilience. We are so proud of them. Today’s Commencement is a significant milestone in their journey, a celebration of all they have learned and accomplished, and a confident anticipation of great things to come,” said Edward Serna, UMF president.

Deqa Dhalac, community activist, mayor of South Portland and first Somali-born female mayor in the U.S., delivered today’s Commencement address to UMF graduates, their families and honored guests.

An inspirational leader, Dhalac is a community activist and organizer with a long history of advocacy for better housing, jobs, and schools; an end to racism; and changes in a community to make everyone feel welcome and included.

Her vision of hope was born in Somalia, a country on the precipice of war. Her leadership style is rooted in her native Somali culture and her life experiences. At a young age, she was strongly influenced by her pro-democracy activist father who believed in the value of education and women’s important role in the family.

Due to the events that led to the Somali Civil War, Dhalac left her homeland in 1990, traveling to Italy, England and Canada to eventually settle in Atlanta, where she began raising her family and community organizing around voting rights. She relocated to Lewiston and its friendly Somali community. There, she became an interpreter for Catholic Charities of Maine and worked for the city of Portland helping people arriving from refugee camps, before opening her own interpreting service.

Upon relocating to South Portland, she served as Intercultural Program Manager for The Center for Grieving Children and a South Portland Schools Community Builder for the Opportunity Alliance.

Pursuing her interests in community building, counseling and education, Dhalac earned a master’s degree in Development Policy and Practice at the University of New Hampshire. She earned a second master’s degree in Social Work from the University of New England.

She currently serves on the Somali Community Center of Maine, is board president of the Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition, and board member of the Maine Women’s Fund.

“I believe we can [solve our issues] if we put our minds and hearts in the right place,” said Dhalac.

Dhalac was elected to the South Portland City Council in 2018. She made national headlines when she was elected as mayor of South Portland in 2021 by unanimous vote. She is the first Somali-born female mayor in the United States.

UMF graduating senior and class president, Alexandria J. Banks-Mitchell, gave today’s student address. Banks-Mitchell, from Hudson, Mass., is graduating with a degree in interdisciplinary liberal studies.

During her time at Farmington, she has been involved with multiple facets of the University, many of which work closely with prospective and incoming students. She has served as an admissions ambassador, orientation leader, Summer Experience mentor and intern, and helped with incoming students in the University Honors Program. She also participated in the Collegiate Leadership Competition in 2021 and was selected as the MVP.

She currently serves as the intern for university club sports—unique student-led sports teams that give students the opportunity to play a sport they love during their college years without the intensity of varsity athletic team responsibilities.

She is captain of the UMF Women’s Rugby Team and president of the rugby club sport organization. She has also found time to be a member of the Dance Team, work with the Radio Club and take part in Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity.

A health and personal training advocate, she is excited and looking forward to continuing to be involved with rugby and strength and conditioning coaching. “I am so grateful to UMF where I found what really spoke to me,” said Banks-Mitchell.

The National Anthem was sung by graduating senior Graci E. Wiseman from Kenduskeag, an Outdoor Recreation and Business Administration major.

Edward A. Serna, UMF president, and Eric C. Brown, UMF provost and vice president for academic affairs, conferred degrees to this year’s graduates.

David MacMahon, member of the University of Maine System, Board of Trustees, delivered greetings to the graduates from the University of Maine System.

The list of 2022 University of Maine at Farmington graduates includes:

MAINE

Albion: Allison Frankenfield, B.A., English, Summa Cum Laude;

Arundel: Meghan LaPlante, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Athens: Brooke Miller, B.A., English, Creative Writing, Cum Laude;

Auburn: Shannon Briner, M.S., Special Education; Gina Marmanik, M.S., Special Education; Lea Violette, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Augusta: Suzanna Dibden, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude; Michael Levesque, B.A., Geography & Environmental Plan, Magna Cum Laude; Faith St. Pierre, B.A., Psychology; Angela Wing, M.S., Special Education; Julia Woods, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude;

Bangor: Page Cadorette, M.S., Special Education; Camryn McGarry, B.G.S., Bachelor of General Studies; Sonya Miles, M.S., Special Education; Lily Price, B.S., World Languages K-12, Cum Laude;

Bar Harbor: Nolan Crandall, B.A., Anthropology; Mace Gurtler, B.A., Computer Science;

Bass Harbor: Jordan Seavey, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Magna Cum Laude;

Bath: Whitney Durgin, B.A., Anthropology;

Belgrade: Julien Chouinard, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Magna Cum Laude; Montana Towers, B.A., Political Science, Summa Cum Laude; Makayla Wilson, B.S., Special Education, Cum Laude;

Belgrade Lakes: Becca Long, B.S., Secondary Education – English, English, Summa Cum Laude;

Benton: Kelsi Fortin, B.S., Elementary Education; Harley Grover, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Berwick: Benjamin Veres, B.A., Psychology;

Biddeford: Spencer Arnold, B.A., English, Creative Writing, Cum Laude; Azure Illiano, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology; Sarah Kaiser, M.S., Special Education;

Bingham: Dorene Jackman, B.A., Geography & Environmental Plan;

Blue Hill: Sam Scheff, B.A., Outdoor Rec Business Admin;

Boothbay: Page Brown, B.S., Secondary Ed Social Studies, Summa Cum Laude;

Bowdoin: Vander Cochran, B.S., Secondary Education Science; Maddy Horrocks, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude; Morgan Schlaack, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Bowdoinham: Kayla Doherty, B.S., Early Childhood Ed, Summa Cum Laude; Ali Hooper, B.A., English, Magna Cum Laude; Ryley Leech, B.A., Psychology;

Brooks: Bethany Tripp, B.A., Biology, Magna Cum Laude;

Brunswick: Corbin Bouchard, B.A., Business Psychology, Business Economics; Michelle Chassé, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Bryant Pond: Blake Rothwell, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology; Kellen True, B.A., Outdoor Rec Business Admin; Koley True, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Buckfield: Wheeler Lowell, B.A., Biology, Cum Laude; Andrew Warren, B.A., Actuarial Science;

Bucksport: Seth Laplant, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Burnham: Hannah Moody, M.S., Special Education;

Buxton: Lauren Bearor, B.A., Political Science, , Magna Cum Laude; Brittney Reed, B.A., Political Science, Cum Laude;

Canaan: Rachael Calder, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Caribou: Amy Anderson, M.S., Special Education; Dani Lilly Rodiles, B.A., English, International & Global Studies, Summa Cum Laude;

Carthage: Ashley Hutchinson, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Casco: Marissa Morrissette, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Castine: Grant Forbes, B.A., Visual Arts;

Charlotte: Krista Vining, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Chelsea: Morgan Burgess, B.A., Psychology; Xavier Trask, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Chesterville: Audrey Keith, B.A., Visual Arts, Magna Cum Laude;

Columbia Falls: Brittney Church, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Corinth: Emma Campbell, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Cornish: Brady Denison, B.S., Community Health Education;

Cornville: Jotham Miller, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed – Environmental Engineering Technology, Magna Cum Laude;

Cumberland Center: Kylie Josephson, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude; Acadia LeSiege, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude;

Deer Isle: Susan Wells, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Detroit: Miranda Kuespert, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Dixfield: Neil Nolette, B.S., Secondary Ed Social Studies, Magna Cum Laude; Charity Webster, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Liberal Studies, Summa Cum Laude;

Dover Foxcroft: Charlotte Jolin, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Gabrielle Jolin, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Summa Cum Laude;

Dresden: Allen Cherkis, B.A., Geography & Environmental Planning, Magna Cum Laude;

Dryden: Laura Seames, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

East Waterboro: Joshua Castonguay, B.A., Biology;

Eastport: Mary Bartlett, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Audrey Bradbury, B.A., Performing Arts, Magna Cum Laude;

Eddington: Lizzy Curtis, B.A., Psychology;

Edgecomb: Ida Koller, M.S., Special Education;

Ellsworth: Callie Hammer, B.S., Special Education, Cum Laude; Leah Stevens, B.S., School Health Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Embden: Kelsey Creamer, B.S., Secondary Education Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude;

Exeter: Alyssa Harris, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Fairfield: Molly Folsom, B.A., Biology;

Farmington: David Ballard, B.A., Political Science, History; Ali Banks-Mitchell, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Liberal Studies; Lexi Barber, B.A., Psychology; Kayla Begin, B.F.A., Creative Writing; Jessica Brennan, B.A., Biology; Erin Buckland, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Liberal Studies; Olivia Bucknam, B.A., Environmental Policy/Planning; Sharon Buker, B.S., Elementary Education; Adrienne Chandler, M.A., Counseling Psychology; Caneel Cheskin, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Cum Laude; Carrie Close, B.F.A., Creative Writing; Sarah Collins, B.S., Secondary Ed Social Studies, Magna Cum Laude; Rockie Decker, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude; Chelsey Drake, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Summa Cum Laude; Enrico Echevarria, B.S., Community Health Education; Jess Eley, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Cum Laude; Deven Finnegan, B.S., Secondary Ed Social Studies; Taylor Fletcher, B.S., Early Childhood Special Ed; Katie Franke, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed – Health, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation; Elena Guarino, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude; Tommy Hainsworth, B.A., Environmental Policy/Planning; Abbie Hunt, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Alex Ingalls, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed, Data Science – Concentration in Climate Science, Cum Laude; Alycia Jajliardo, B.F.A., Creative Writing; Katie Jansky, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude; Troy Johnson, B.S., Community Health Education; Simon Kern, B.A., Outdoor Rec Business Admin; Miranda Kramer, B.A., Mathematics, Cum Laude; Jennifer Larson, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences; Angel Lea Lermond, B.A., Biology; Julia Lowell, B.S., Early Childhood Special Ed; Arie Mills, B.A., Psychology; Brodie Morse, B.A., Political Science; Morgan Noonan, B.A., Psychology; Makena Pauly, B.F.A., Creative Writing, International & Global Studies; Jassmine Reil, B.A., Psychology; Maev Rogers, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology, Summa Cum Laude; Sara Rogers, B.A., Psychology; Shyla Sodones, B.A., Political Science; Brice Springer, B.A., Biology;

Fayette: Delsi Hewins, B.S., Elementary Education;

Fort Fairfield: Malcolm Langner, B.A., Political Science, Cum Laude; Bri Reece, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Fort Kent: Simone Martin, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Freeport: Joe Ashby, B.A., Outdoor Rec Business Admin; Scott Donahue, B.A., Political Science;

Fryeburg: Tabitha Dunfee, B.S., Rehabilitation Services Online, Summa Cum Laude;

Georgetown: Heather Kinee, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Gorham: Lindsey Boylen, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology, Cum Laude; Jackson Crockett, B.A., Anthropology, Summa Cum Laude; Riley Ferrigan, B.A., Biology, Cum Laude; Heather Jordan, B.S., Early Childhood Special Ed; Emma Pierce, B.A., Visual Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Ally Tanguay, B.S., Early Childhood Special Ed;

Greene: Sam Martineau, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude; Paris Pierce, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude; Ashley Racine, M.S., Special Education;

Guilford: Jenifer Goulette, M.S., Special Education;

Hermon: Sarah Ingraham, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Holden: Regan Vancil, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Hollis Center: Nicole Anderson, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Houlton: Lacey McQuarrie, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Jackman: Jessica Gilbert, M.S., Special Education;

Jay: Alex Bessey, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude; Jacob Bessey, B.G.S., Bachelor of General Studies; Hailey Grace, M.A., Counseling Psychology; Abby Moreau, B.A., Biology, Community Health Education;

Kenduskeag: Graci Wiseman, B.A., Outdoor Rec Business Admin;

Kennebunk: Mary Everett, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Madeline Leavy-Rosen, B.S., Secondary Education – English; Eli Mowry, B.A., Performing Arts, Magna Cum Laude;

Kingfield: Holly King, B.A., Biology; Chenoa Savage, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Kittery: Kiley Chambers, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Cassidy Delano, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Kelsey Murray, M.S., Special Education; Hunter Sawtelle, B.A., Business Economics;

Lamoine: Adriana Novella, B.S., Community Health Education;

Leeds: Kayleigh Getty, B.S., Secondary Education Science, Magna Cum Laude; Madison Karcher, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Lewiston: Shukri Abdirahman, B.A., International & Global Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies: Anthropology; Abshir Abukar, B.A., Biology; Aaron Gagnon, M.S., Educational Leadership; Sara Laroche, B.S., Special Education; Mariete Pambo, B.A., Business Economics; Jimmy Pelletier, B.S., Community Health Education; Nik Peterson, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude; Lucas Rushton, M.A., Counseling Psychology; Rebecca Trott, M.S., Special Education; Logan Whitley, B.A., Biology; Emma Williams, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Lincolnville: JoAnna Greenwood, M.S., Special Education;

Lisbon: Erin Holt, B.S., Elementary Education; Haley Morse, B.S., Elementary Education;

Litchfield: Sam Weeks, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Cum Laude;

Livermore: Gabby Beaudoin, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude;

Livermore Falls: Devan Pomeroy, B.A., Business Economics;

Lyman: Ryan Townsend, B.A., Outdoor Rec Business Admin;

Madrid Twp: Kelsey Wood, B.A., Business Economics;

Manchester: Duncan Rogers, B.A., Business Economics, Summa Cum Laude;

Mechanic Falls: Spencer Davis, B.A., History, Magna Cum Laude;

Millinocket: Rebecca Wardlow, B.A., Psychology;

Milo: Mitchell Carey, B.A., Business Economics;

Monmouth: Haley Fletcher, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Bradley Neal, B.S., Elementary Education;

Mount Vernon: Amy Jajliardo, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

New Gloucester: Abby Cloutier, B.A., Visual Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Preston Sanborn, B.S., Community Health Education, Summa Cum Laude;

New Sharon: Bethany Cormier, M.S., Educational Leadership;

New Vineyard: Alora Fletcher, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Environmental Science; Samuel MacDonald, B.A., Visual Arts;

Newcastle: Haylee Gagnon, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Forrest Meader, B.A., Geology;

Newport: Chelsea Crockett, B.S., Secondary Education Science, Summa Cum Laude;

Norridgewock: Paige Lyman, B.A., Computer Science, Magna Cum Laude; Amy Wiggins, B.F.A., Creative Writing;

North Monmouth: Tia Day, B.A., Business Economics, Magna Cum Laude; Amber Vancil, B.S., Elementary Education;

North New Portland: Evan Gorr, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

North Waterboro: Aundrea Roberge, B.A., Anthropology; Kayleigh Theresa, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude;

Norway: Miles Stevens, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed, Existential Archaeology, Summa Cum Laude;

Oakland: McKenna Brodeur, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Old Orchard Beach: Theo Estevao, B.A., Visual Arts;

Orrington: Marley Smith-Lees, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

Orrs Island: Jacob Sonia, B.A., Psychology;

Otisfield: Jarret Bundy, B.S., Rehabilitation Services; Emmy Corbett, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Krystin Paine, B.S., Elementary Education;

Owls Head: Noah Erskine, B.A., Mathematics;

Phillips: Tasha Haley, B.A., Business Economics; Sam Storer, B.A., Business Economics, Cum Laude;

Pittsfield: Sarah DeLong, M.S., Special Education;

Portland: Riley Bartell, B.S., Community Health Education; Allison Briggs, M.S., Educational Leadership; Brian Clifford, M.S., Special Education; Maximus DeSalle, B.A., Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude; Evi Dodson, B.A., Biology; Jay Fuller, B.S., Early Childhood Ed, Summa Cum Laude; Neima Houssein, B.A., Political Science; Ross McCabe, B.S., Secondary Ed Social Studies, Magna Cum Laude; Anna McKee, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Liberal Studies, Summa Cum Laude; Tawnee Roberts, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Maxen Ryder, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Cum Laude; Lexi Valeriani, B.A., Visual Arts;

Rangeley: Kim Grant, M.S., Special Education; Kyle LaRochelle, B.A., Business Economics, Cum Laude;

Raymond: Walter Backman, B.A., Actuarial Science, Mathematics; Nora Laprise, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude; Chloe Smith, B.A., Psychology;

Readfield: Hunter Harrington, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude;

Rockland: Shirlynn Sears, B.S., Early Childhood Special Ed;

Rome: LenaMarie Tufano, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Griffin Tuttle, B.A., History;

Rumford: Sarah Bourret, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Jessica Sirois, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Saco: Ripley Biggs, B.S., Early Childhood Special Ed; Ashley Demers, M.S., Special Education; Bethany Goldberg, M.S., Special Education; Erika Holbrook, B.S., Secondary Ed Mathematics, Mathematics, Cum Laude; Emily Ireland, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude;

Scarborough: Eric Parent, B.A., Business Economics, Magna Cum Laude;

Sidney: Garrett Fisher, B.A., Psychology, Interdisciplinary Studies: Philosophy/Religion, Summa Cum Laude; Zack Hubbard, B.S., Secondary Ed Social Studies, Cum Laude;

South Berwick: Emily Cheney, B.S., Elementary Education; Molly Glidden, B.S., Community Health Education;

South Gardiner: Tiffany Chadbourne, B.S., Elementary Education;

South Portland: Paige Carter, M.S., Educational Leadership; Tayler Jacobs, B.A., Psychology; Daniel Mickiewicz, B.A., Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude; Jenna Miller, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude; Marley Sullivan, B.A., Computer Science, Magna Cum Laude;

Standish: Kaitlynn Tarbox, B.S., Elementary Education;

Steep Falls: Toni Chase, B.S., Early Childhood Ed, Magna Cum Laude;

Stratton: Lindsey Warren, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Strong: Cailyn Correllus, B.A., English; Rebecca Reed, B.A., Psychology;

Sweden: Catie Meehan, B.S., Rehabilitation Services, Magna Cum Laude;

Temple: Gracie Foss, B.S., Elementary Education;

Thorndike: Jordan Roux, B.A., Psychology;

Troy: Alexis Ramee, B.A., Visual Arts;

Turner: Alex Brooks, B.A., Psychology; Haylee Janosco, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Unity: Lauren Faloon, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Vassalboro: Colin Limberger, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Philosophy/Religion, Summa Cum Laude;

Waldoboro: Josie Jameson, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Amelia Metcalfe, B.F.A., Creative Writing, English, Summa Cum Laude;

Warren: Kenzie Wing, B.G.S., Bachelor of General Studies;

Waterboro: Lydia Wasina, B.S., Secondary Ed Mathematics, Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude;

Waterville: Jacob Clark, B.S., Community Health Education; Reggie Clark, M.S., Special Education; Shoshannah Cotton, M.S., Special Education; Olivia Kunesh, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Cum Laude; Darrell Roberts, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Cum Laude;

Wells: Connor Hood, B.S., Secondary Ed Social Studies, Magna Cum Laude; Jade Petrie, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Molly Thompson, B.S., Secondary Ed Social Studies;

West Farmington: Iris Morgan, B.S., Secondary Education Science, Magna Cum Laude; David Scammon, B.S., Community Health Education; Alexis Wyman-LaBelle, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude;

West Poland: Melissa Wood, B.S., Early Childhood Special Ed;

Westbrook: Sarah Viar, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude;

Westport Island: Sammy Ober, B.A., International & Global Studies;

Wilton: Aliza Adams, B.A., Psychology; Gareth Belton, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology, Business Economics; Emilie Lake, B.G.S., Bachelor of General Studies, Cum Laude; Grace McIntosh, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Windham: Stacie Bourassa, B.S., Rehabilitation Services Online; Sarah Brown, M.S., Special Education; Trevor Crowley, B.A., Outdoor Rec Business Admin;

Windsor: Crystal Boucher, M.S., Educational Leadership; Jacob Lamoreau, B.S., Special Education;

Winslow: Broghan Gagnon, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Bryce Hillier, B.S., Special Education; Cassie McCaslin, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Winterport: Hailee Macomber, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Winthrop: Melissa Curll, M.S., Special Education; Portia Hardy, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Magna Cum Laude; Sierra Huff, B.A., Biology;

Woodstock: Stephanie Nielson, B.F.A., Creative Writing;

Yarmouth: William Chinnock, B.A., Political Science, Cum Laude;

York: Drew Monteith, B.A., Visual Arts, Cum Laude;

CONNECTICUT

Naugatuck: Nick Raupach, B.A., International & Global Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies: Anthropology;

Newington: Sarah Stepak, B.A., Computer Science, Mathematics, Cum Laude;

Southbury: Amanda Clarke, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology, Psychology;

Westbrook: Terri Potvin, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Cum Laude;

MASSACHUSETTS

Arlington: Chloe Horn, B.S., Special Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Attleboro: Nik Shultz, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Magna Cum Laude;

Boxford: Sam Shirley, B.A., Outdoor Rec Business Admin, Magna Cum Laude;

Brookline: Jordan Fried, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences;

Leominster: Keegan Duval, B.A., Business Economics; Kendra McGeorge, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

North Chelmsford: Rachel Beechin, B.F.A., Creative Writing, , Summa Cum Laude; Jeremy McCauley, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed, Psychology and Philosophy of Consciousness, Magna Cum Laude;

Uxbridge: Grace DiMarco, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences;

Westford: Lorraine Reilly, B.A., Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Business Economics;

Whitinsville: Keith Reiter, B.A., Anthropology;

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Contoocook: Zach Berliner, B.A., Geography & Environmental Plan;

Dunbarton: Diana Pollock, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Etna: Alan Baker, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Web Media and Design;

Lyman: Mariko Aldrich-Holmes, B.S., Rehabilitation Services, Cum Laude;

Manchester: Anyssa Phaneuf, B.A., Biology, Summa Cum Laude;

Middleton: Charlotte Allard, B.A., Outdoor Rec Business Admin;

Rochester: Clara Moore, B.S., Secondary Ed Mathematics, Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude;

Waterville Valley: Nathaniel Gordon, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Whitefield: Jackie LaFlam, B.A., Business Economics, Summa Cum Laude;

RHODE ISLAND

Lincoln: Corinne Stimson, B.S., Early Childhood Special Ed, Summa Cum Laude;

Wakefield: Ben Daly-LaBelle, B.A., Actuarial Science, Business Economics, Cum Laude;

VERMONT

Barre: Emily Cetin, B.A., Outdoor Rec Business Admin, Summa Cum Laude;

Bondville: Anna Holt, B.S., Community Health Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Grand Isle: Bailey Blow, B.S., Early Childhood Special Ed, Summa Cum Laude;

Hartland: Emma Petersson, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Lake Elmore: Emma Olson, B.S., Elementary Education;

Milton: Ben Stoll, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Cum Laude;

South Burlington: Danny Terhune, B.S., Secondary Ed Social Studies, Magna Cum Laude;

Williamstown: Nathan Poulin, B.S., Community Health Education, Cum Laude;

ARIZONA

Rio Verde: Matt Haines, B.A., Business Economics;

CALIFORNIA

Oakland: Nina Rosen, B.S., Rehabilitation Services, Cum Laude;

COLORADO

Littleton: Ally Pickarts, B.F.A., Creative Writing, English, Magna Cum Laude;

DELAWARE

Townsend: Lavonne Agyeman, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology;

FLORIDA

Palm Harbor: Luis Melendez Ortega, B.A., Political Science;

GEORGIA

Roswell: Vanessa Buttery, B.G.S., Bachelor of General Studies, Cum Laude;

NEW JERSEY

Fords: Brooke Valentin, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

NEW YORK

Chittenango: Margaret Judge, B.A., Individualized Studies: Self – Designed, Environmental Studies and Environmental Education for Young Children, Summa Cum Laude;

SOUTH CAROLINA

Hilton Head Island: Chase Holak, B.A., Business Economics;

TEXAS

Carrolton: Kellsie Britton, B.S., School Health Education, Summa Cum Laude;