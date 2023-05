UMF celebrates the Class of 2023 with gala Commencement ceremony in Farmington

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington proudly celebrated the Class of 2023 today at a gala Commencement ceremony in Farmington. More than 300 of the 347 bachelor’s and master’s graduates marched to the lilt of bagpipes as they prepared to turn their tassels and cap off their academic accomplishments. UMF President Joseph McDonnell, UMF faculty, staff, administrators, dignitaries, families and friends gave them a rousing welcome.

“Today, the University of Maine at Farmington Class of 2023 took a huge step into the future as college graduates. UMF has prepared these graduates to become educators, professionals, business leaders, artists, entrepreneurs and engaged citizens. Most importantly, the UMF experience has transformed their lives,” said McDonnell. “And our masters graduates are prepared to address the shortage of teachers, administrators and counselors in Maine.”

Dr. Doris A. Santoro, professor of education at Bowdoin College, researcher and author delivered the keynote address to UMF graduates, their families and honored guests.

Dr. Santoro, professor of education at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, is a philosopher of education who conducts empirical research to study and theorize about the moral and ethical sources of teacher dissatisfaction and resistance. She is a teacher educator for pre-service and experienced practitioners and examines how norms and values are communicated in professional communities.

Santoro taught high school English in Brooklyn and San Francisco, and GED prep as an alternative to incarceration program. She also served as bilingual literacy consultant.

She is a senior associate editor for the American Journal of Education. She has written two books called: “Demoralized: Why Teachers Leave the Profession They Love and How They Can Stay” and “Principled Resistance: How Teachers Resolve Ethical Dilemmas.” She has published widely in academic journals and publications geared towards teachers and school leaders. Santoro is regularly called upon for expert insight into issues about teacher satisfaction nationwide.

Living in Rangeley, Maine, Professor Santoro continues to be an inspiration for her community. She has collaborated with the Portland Public Schools for several years to create schools where educators of color can thrive. She is a public intellectual devoted to ensuring that all students can benefit from excellent teachers.

She received her Bachelor’s degree in English at the University of Rochester, and a Doctorate of Education in Philosophy and Education from Teachers College at Columbia University.

The ceremony included a poetry reading by Wes McNair, UMF professor emeritus, who served as Maine Poet Laureate from 2011 to 2016.

UMF graduating senior Emalyn Remington from Bennington, Ver., gave the student address. Remington graduated with a double major in creative writing and performing arts.

She attributes her dedication to her academics to her father who passed away her freshman year and the importance he always put on her education.

Her love of theatre and written language can be seen in her academic commitment while at UMF. She served as the president of Student Theatre UMF and managed the UMF Theatre costume shop for two years. She also served as president of Alpha Psi Omega, the UMF honors theatre fraternity, and was a member of Sigma Tau Delta, the UMF English honors fraternity

A gifted actor and designer, she has appeared in every UMF Mainstage production during her time at UMF and has designed the costumes for four major plays.

“Farmington has become a home away from home for me,” said Remington. “My mentor professors are like my second family who have watched over me and given me the ability to grow and change as an artist.”

After graduation, she will be teaching a theatre audition workshop at a high school in her hometown. She has been accepted to Goddard College in Plainfield, Ver., where she will be studying to receive her M.F.A. in Creative Non-Fiction Writing.

The National Anthem was sung by graduating senior Morgan Steward, a performing arts major, from Anson, Maine.

Joseph McDonnell, UMF president, and Katherine Yardley, co-provost and dean of the College of Education, Health and Rehabilitation, conferred the degrees.

David MacMahon, member of the University of Maine System, Board of Trustees, delivered greetings to the graduates.

Additional information and a link to the Commencement livestream can be found at: www.umf.maine.edu/commencement-2023/

The list of 2023 University of Maine at Farmington graduates includes:

MAINE

Acton: Sasha Hampton, M.S., Educational Leadership; Sasha Smith, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude;

Albany TWP: Reese Remington, B.A., Political Science;

Albion: Noah Grindstaff, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Alfred: Marissa Goodwin, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Emily Stinson, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Anson: Morgan Steward, B.A., Performing Arts, Magna Cum Laude;

Arrowsic: Charlotte Briggs, M.S., Special Education;

Arundel: Calli Leach, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Auburn: Yussuf Adow, B.S., Rehabilitation Services; Charlotte Emerson, B.S., Community Health Education; Virginia Goyette, B.S., Secondary Education – Mathematics; Twilight Smart-Benson, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Summa Cum Laude; Logan Whitley, B.A., Biology;

Augusta: Leah Allee, B.S., Rehabilitation Services; Lauryn Bissonnette, M.A., Counseling Psychology; Josh Hoffman, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Magna Cum Laude; Ebony Hyatt, B.A., English; Natalie Trask, B.A., Psychology;

Avon: Reece Kneissler, B.A., Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude;

Bangor: Johanna Lake, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Bath: Julie Balsamo, M.S., Educational Leadership; Abby Minott, B.A., Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude;

Belgrade: Lori Beaucage, B.S., Elementary Education; Alannah Hartford, B.A., Actuarial Science and Business Administration, Cum Laude; Simoane Lowell, B.A., Performing Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Seth Main, B.A., Political Science, Summa Cum Laude; Ryan Mountain, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Biddeford: Brice Springer, B.A., Biology; Amber Mondor, M.S., Special Education;

Blue Hill: Andrew Dillon, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Boothbay: Simon Spear, B.A., Geography & Environmental Planning;

Boothbay Harbor: Marinel Demmons, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Liberal Studies;

Bowdoinham: Campbell Tankersley, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Magna Cum Laude;

Bridgton: Becky Hawkins, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Mark Mayo, B.A., Actuarial Science and Business Administration, Cum Laude;

Brownfield: Gracie Vaughan, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Brunswick: Luka Baskett, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Anthropology, Magna Cum Laude; Anna Carpenter, B.S., Community Health Education; Jenny Doiron, B.S., Secondary Education – Science, Summa Cum Laude; Josh Factor, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies; Amethyst Leeman, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Darcy Sachs, M.S., Special Education; Spencer Taylor, B.A., Biology; Christa Wilcox, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude; Cheyenne Yslava, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies, Cum Laude;

Buckfield: Zack Grover, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Calais: Ashley Lutz, M.S., Early Childhood;

Canaan: Elaina Cruz, B.A., International & Global Studies;

Cape Elizabeth: Aman Hagos, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies, Cum Laude; Julia Lengyel, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Carrabassett Valley: Bonnie Walston, B.A., Psychology;

Casco: Angie Burnham, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude; Holly Patenaude, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Cherryfield: Corrie Cunnane Hunkler, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Chesterville: Wylie Post, B.S., Elementary Education;

China: Reece McGlew, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Liberal Studies;

Clinton: Cameron Carpenter, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies; Paige Davis, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Columbia Falls: Brittney Church, M.S., Special Education;

Coplin Plt: Jocelyn Stevens, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude;

Corinth: Joe Wright Jr., B.A., Psychology;

Cornville: Adelle Belanger, B.S., Rehabilitation Services, Summa Cum Laude;

Corry: Tracy Bunting, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies;

Cumberland Center: Juniper Frost, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Summa Cum Laude; Philip Hodgkins, M.S., Educational Leadership; Jack Kane, B.A., Geography & Environmental Planning; Andrew Storey, B.A., Business Administration;

Damariscotta: Emma Goltz, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education, Summa Cum Laude; Abby Nelson, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Rachel Siegel, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Dixfield: Brianne Johnston, M.S., Special Education;

Dover Foxcroft: Gavyn Moreshead, B.A., Visual Arts, Magna Cum Laude;

Durham: Hayden Thomas, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Easton: Emily Thompson, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Eliot: Isabella Blumenfeld, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Embden: Will Robert, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences;

Fairfield: Brenna Saucier, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude; Jazmine Sy Murray, B.S., Elementary Education; Heather Wargo, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Falmouth: Brooke Martin, B.S., Secondary Education – English and English, Magna Cum Laude; Callie McMahon, B.A., Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude;

Farmingdale: Tess Gioia, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Magna Cum Laude; Sydney Halle, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Anthropology;

Farmington: Abbey Aho, B.A., Psychology; Emelia Arnett, B.A., Psychology; Kristie Backus, M.A., Counseling Psychology; Rya Baird, M.A., Counseling Psychology; Sam Brillhart, B.A., International & Global Studies and Interdisciplinary Studies: Anthropology; Joseph Campbell, B.A., History; Lillie Clark, B.A., Geography & Environmental Planning; Galen Dalrymple, M.S., Educational Leadership; Nichole Decker, M.S., Special Education; Alannah Enzor, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Cum Laude; Cam Foss, B.A., Political Science; Gabriel Glidden, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude; Jamer Gray, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies; Julia Halley, B.S., Community Health Education; Cylus Hill-Yastek, B.F.A., Creative Writing; Simon Kern, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Greer Kramer, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Suzanne Lauze, B.A., Business Administration; Eleanor Lunt, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Anastasia Mertz, B.F.A., Creative Writing and English, Summa Cum Laude; Tyler Morris, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude; Kurtis Morton, B.A., Political Science; Jacob Mouser, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Summa Cum Laude; Sierra Pennington, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Paige Polley, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Cum Laude; Brandon Reed, B.A., Political Science; Emalyn Remington, B.F.A., Creative Writing and Performing Arts; Ana Rogers, B.A., Visual Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Jocelyn Royalty, B.F.A., Creative Writing and Psychology, Summa Cum Laude; Erica Sanderson, B.A., Actuarial Science, Magna Cum Laude; Aiden Saulnier, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed – Environmental Justice, Cum Laude; Emily Schanck, M.S., Early Childhood; Kai Strine, B.S., World Languages Teacher Education, Cum Laude; Madeleine Tiner, B.S., Special Education, Summa Cum Laude; Bailey Weston, B.A., English;

Franklin: Gwyn Ash, B.A., English;

Freeman Township: Risa Marble, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Freeport: Julia Alterio, B.S., Community Health Education, Magna Cum Laude; Scott Donahue, B.A., Political Science; Jack Olson, B.A., International & Global Studies; Katelyn Rouleau, B.S., Community Health Education; Kelsey Williams, B.S., Special Education, Magna Cum Laude; Sierra Zahares, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude;

Fryeburg: River Lusky, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Gardiner: Sonya Koss, M.S., Special Education; Heather Towle, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

Gorham: Georgia Banks, B.A., Psychology; Courtney Brent, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology; Melissa Brown, M.S., Early Childhood; Makenna Canty, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Lizzie Kutzer, B.S., School Health Education, Magna Cum Laude; Samantha Rockwell, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Sophia Stone, M.S., Educational Leadership; Kate Yates, M.S., Early Childhood;

Gray: Christina Cuddy, M.S., Educational Leadership; Chelsea Davis, B.S., Special Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Greene: Zoe Norris, B.S., Secondary Education – English; Kristen Roux, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Jared Wood, B.F.A., Creative Writing;

Greenwood: Sara King, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Harpswell: Max McAndrews, B.A., Political Science, Summa Cum Laude;

Hartland: Ashley LaGross, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Hermon: Heidi Fairbrother, B.G.S., Bachelor of General Studies;

Hollis Center: Ashley Mains, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Liberal Studies, Magna Cum Laude;

Jay: Elly Bernard, B.A., Performing Arts, and Visual Arts; Clare Granquist, B.A., Actuarial Science, Summa Cum Laude; Jason Howes, B.S., Secondary Education – Mathematics; Nick Lombardi, B.A., Computer Science; Denelle Surman-Gendron, M.S., Educational Leadership; Lilly Towers, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude;

Kennebunk: Kyle Pasieniuk, B.A., Business Administration; Libby Shanahan, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

Kingfield: Chenoa Savage, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Lewiston: Becca Ducharme, M.S., Educational Leadership; Noor Hussein, B.S., Community Health Education; Jayme Loisel, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Destiny Merrill, M.S., Educational Leadership; Bailee Sabine, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Sophia Turgeon, B.S., Secondary Education – English;

Lexington Twp ME: Alana Mahar, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Limerick: Lunara Graham, B.A., Psychology; Caitlyn Hall, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies;

Limington: Mya Daniels, B.S., Special Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Lincolnville: Abby Milner, B.A., Psychology;

Lisbon: Rosalie White, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Lisbon Falls: Amy Eastman, M.S., Educational Leadership; Jonah Sautter, B.S., School Health Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Litchfield: Kayla Kaiser, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Livermore: William Brenner, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude;

Livermore Falls: Mallori Chretien, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Hunter Dalton, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Cum Laude; Sherri Jewell, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology;

Lyman: Ryan Townsend, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Justin Vigue, B.A., Psychology;

Madawaska: Harley Carter, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Madison: William Picard, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Cum Laude; Sean Whalen, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Madrid Twp: Tristan Huntoon, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed ;

Mechanic Falls: Allison Emery, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies, Summa Cum Laude; Chelsea Roy, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies: Interdisciplinary Studies: Anthropology, Magna Cum Laude;

Mexico: Abbey Duguay, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Peyton Hart, B.A., Psychology;

Milford: Artemis Sanborn, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Liberal Studies;

Minot: Kristie Ferland, M.S., Educational Leadership; Dawn Theriault, M.S., Educational Leadership; Emma Wallace, B.A., Visual Arts, Magna Cum Laude;

Naples: Emma Brown, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Samantha Pond, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude;

New Canada: Makayla Voisine, B.A., Political Science;

New Portland: Tabitha Emery, M.S., Educational Leadership;

New Sharon: Amanda Gage-Croll, M.S., Educational Leadership; Shay Trask, B.S., Community Health Education;

Newport: Andy Hopkins, B.S., School Health Education;

Nobleboro: Belle Sawyer, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Marcy Whitcomb, M.S., Early Childhood;

Norridgewock: Madeline Geidel, B.S., Secondary Education – Mathematics, Cum Laude; Kimberly Wilson, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

North Yarmouth: Dawson DiBiase, B.A., Biology; Hunter Graham, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Alex Manthorne, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude;

Oakland: Kahlie Desrosiers, M.S., Educational Leadership; Paige Lilly, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Ocean Park: Charlie Katz, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Old Orchard Beach: Josee Hartley, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies;

Orrington: Sarah Maxsimic, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Owls Head: Noah Erskine, B.A., Mathematics; Andrea Sgobbo Garver, M.S., Special Education;

Oxford: Darcy Francis, M.S., Educational Leadership; Hunter LaBossiere, B.A., Business Administration;

Pittston: Shelby Gove, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude;

Poland: Amy Hodge, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Anthropology, Cum Laude; Katrina Meader, M.S., Educational Leadership; Kristyn Stebbins, M.S., Early Childhood; Kayla Wielki, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Port Clyde: Jacob Curtis, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies;

Portland: Maximus DeSalle, B.A., Actuarial Science and Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude; Eve Fischer, B.A., Geography & Environmental Planning, Summa Cum Laude; Victoria Garand, B.A., Business Administration; Jennifer Hibbs, M.A., Counseling Psychology; Isabelle King, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Magna Cum Laude; Brooks Miller, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Liberal Studies, Summa Cum Laude; Genevieve Morgan, M.A., Counseling Psychology; Terion Moss, B.S., Community Health Education; Justina Warren, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Rangeley: Vanessa Bisson, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Raymond: Tyler Oren, M.S., Special Education;

Readfield: Samantha Fike, B.A., Biology; Silas Mohlar, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Magna Cum Laude;

Richmond: Brandi Munsey, M.S., Mathematics Education;

Rockland: Carol Upham, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Business Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Rumford: Courtney Carrier, B.S., Rehabilitation Services, Magna Cum Laude; Lyv Lee, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Maddie Legere, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed -Social Theory, Cum Laude; Mariah Pelletier, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Sabattus: Abriana Deslauriers, B.S., Elementary Education;

Saco: Alexandra Hoyt, M.S., Special Education; Katie Sewell, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Cum Laude; Bridget Stephenson, B.A., Business Administration and Outdoor Recreation Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude;

Saint George: Kiras Tavernakis, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Sangerville: Courtney Richardson, M.S., Early Childhood;

Scarborough: Samantha Creech, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Matt Higgins, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Searsport: Sarah Moffitt, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

Shapleigh: Colin Harris, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Cum Laude;

Skowhegan: Sophie Brewer, B.A., Psychology; Mackenzie Clement, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

Smithfield: Lydia Enman, M.S., Special Education; Emma Kamm, M.S., Early Childhood;

Smyrna Mills: Trinity Mincey, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education;

Solon: Lilly Johnson, B.S., Secondary Education – English;

South Paris: Halie Page, B.A., Biology; Jenna Willey, M.S., Special Education;

South Portland: Kaya Backman, B.S., Community Health Education; Sydney Beecher, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Jane Howard, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Dilyse Lorello, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Maureen Lorello, B.S., Elementary Education; Lillie Mosley, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Julia Selser, M.S., Early Childhood;

St John Plantation: Justine Vaillancourt, M.S., Early Childhood;

Standish: Jasmine Corkins, M.S., Special Education; Dakotah Keenan, B.A., Psychology;

Steep Falls: Anna Good, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude;

Sullivan: Mackenzie Dyer, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Temple: Mia Michaud, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Thomaston: Sara Dorr, B.S., Elementary Education;

Turner: Ian Leadbetter, B.S., Secondary Education – English; Alexandria Ridley, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

Van Buren: Brent Soucy, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences;

Vassalboro: Colby Pomeroy, B.A., Biology, Cum Laude;

Waldo: Molly Ross, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Waldoboro: Brian Pollard, B.A., Geography & Environmental Planning;

Warren: Kyle Donlin, B.S., Community Health Education;

Waterville: Amber Labbe, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Kendra Newman, B.A., Psychology; Morgan Rogers, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Cum Laude;

Wells: Covy Dufort, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Anthropology, Cum Laude; Julia Partridge, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude;

West Gardiner: Logan Granholm, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Kristen Ladner, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Abigayle Weston, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

West Paris: Dodie Rogers, B.G.S., Bachelor of General Studies;

Westbrook: Nick Minor, M.S., Educational Leadership; Carly Raymond, M.S., Educational Leadership; Katrina Romano, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Wilton: George Edmunds, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies, Summa Cum Laude; Hailey Rose, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Randy Wiers, B.A., International & Global Studies, Summa Cum Laude;

Windham: Heather Carper, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude; Andrea Holman, B.S., Early Childhood Education, ; Ariana St Clair, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Laura Taylor, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude;

Windsor: Kimberly St. Onge, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Winslow: Kyle Gurney, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies, Cum Laude; Zack Laflamme, B.A., Geography & Environmental Planning, Magna Cum Laude; Garrett Pooler, B.S., Rehabilitation Services; Katie St. Amand, B.S., Special Education, Cum Laude; Sara Wilkes, M.S., Early Childhood;

Winter Harbor: Lisa Backman, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Yarmouth: Miranda Clarke, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies, Summa Cum Laude; Tony Cleaves, B.A., Business Administration; Kathryn Josephs, M.S., Educational Leadership;

CONNECTICUT

Hebron: Elliot Morelli-Wolfe, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Anthropology, Magna Cum Laude;

Pomfret Center: Zach Ellsworth, B.A., Biology;

Vernon Rockville: Vanessa Mitchell, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

MASSACHUSETTS

Cambridge: Cade Eastman, B.A., International & Global Studies, Magna Cum Laude; Shea Justice, B.A., Political Science;

Cheshire: Mia Gale, B.A., Biology;

Dover: Summer Eells, B.A., Psychology;

Kingston: Will Cauchon, B.S., School Health Education;

Lexington: Ryan Carruthers, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Lynn: Katryn Barr, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Magna Cum Laude;

Mendon: Alison Simoneau, M.S., Special Education;

North Andover: Erin Gonzalez, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

South Easton: Celia Canavan, B.A., Political Science;

Woburn: Jeremy Pica, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences;

Wrentham: Heather Janson, B.S., Secondary Education – Mathematics and Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude;

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Bethlehem: Kathryn Michal, B.S., Elementary Education;

Concord: Emma Chudzicki, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Contoocook: Mel LaCombe, B.A., English, Cum Laude;

Hampton: Emily Eaton, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Cum Laude;

Holderness: Theo Cerami-Smith, B.F.A., Creative Writing;

Manchester: Tim Dugan II, B.A., Actuarial Science and Mathematics,;

New Durham: Sami Hotchkiss, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude;

Portsmouth: Cassidy O’Donnell, B.A., Actuarial Science and Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude;

Rochester: Ryan MacDonald, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Magna Cum Laude;

Sunapee: Em Platt, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Cum Laude;

RHODE ISLAND

Little Compton: Cade McHugh, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

VERMONT

East Hardwick: Samuel Molleur, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Summa Cum Laude; Walker Willey, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Magna Cum Laude;

Hinesburg: Mullein Francis, B.A., Biology, Cum Laude;

South Burlington: Danny Terhune, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies, Magna Cum Laude;

Williamstown: Nathan Poulin, B.S., Community Health Education, Magna Cum Laude;

CALIFORNIA

Coarsegold: Willow Sanchez, B.S., Elementary Education;

IOWA

Cedar Rapids: Ayers Aguiar, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Summa Cum Laude;

MISSOURI

Fenton: Allison Davis, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education, Magna Cum Laude;

NORTH CAROLINA

Fort Bragg: Jamie LaPointe, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

NEW JERSEY

Pennsville: McKenna Lockwood, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

OHIO

Mount Vernon: Karly Jacklin, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Summa Cum Laude;

OREGON

Portland: Heidi Gettinger, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

SOUTH CAROLINA

Hilton Head Island: Chase Holak, B.A., Business Administration;

TEXAS

McCamey: Ava Anderson, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Cum Laude;

WISCONSIN

Superior: Ryan Brueninghaus, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;