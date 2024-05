UMF celebrates the Class of 2024 with festive commencement ceremony

FARMINGTON – Today, the University of Maine at Farmington celebrated the success and accomplishments of the members of the Class of 2024 with a gala commencement ceremony in Farmington.

More than 300 of the 280 bachelor’s and 46 master’s graduates excitedly marched today—in UMF’s 160th year of preparing individuals for professional careers and further study. UMF President Joseph McDonnell, dedicated faculty and staff, administrators, dignitaries, and loving families and friends all joined in honoring today’s graduates.

“These graduates are a vivid example of the promise of a college education. The investment of their time, talent and resources have prepared them to be engaged citizens with fulfilling careers. At UMF, they have learned how to learn, which has prepared them to navigate a dynamic world. We congratulate them on their achievement, look forward to their successes, and wish them all the best in the future,” said Joseph McDonnell, UMF president.

Monica Wood, award-winning novelist, memoirist and playwright, delivered the keynote to the graduates, their families and honored guests. She also received an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters.

Originally from Mexico, Maine, Wood’s writing tells character-driven stories about life-changing events. She was named the 2024 recipient of the Sarah Josepha Hale Award for excellence in the arts in New England. The Hale Award has been given to distinguished writers since 1956. Notable recipients include Robert Frost, Ogden Nash and Arthur Miller.

Wood was also awarded the 2019 Constance Carlson Prize for contributions to the public humanities in Maine and the 2018 Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance Distinguished Achievement Award for her contributions to the literary arts.

Her newest novel, “How to Read a Book,” has already secured translation rights in five countries. Her previous novel, the bestselling, “The One-in-a-Million Boy,” has been translated into 20 languages in over 30 countries.

She is also the author of “When We Were the Kennedys,” a New England bestseller and winner of the May Sarton Memoir Award. Her other fiction, “Any Bitter Thing,” “Ernie’s Ark,” and “My Only Story” have also won awards and made bestseller lists. Her short stories have been widely anthologized and featured on Public Radio International.

Her nonfiction and reviews have appeared in O, the New York Times, Literary Hub, Down East, the San Francisco Chronicle, Martha Stewart Living, Parade and many other publications.

She has also written several books for aspiring writers and three plays including “The Half-Light,” “Saint Dad,” and “Papermaker,” that in 2015 debuted in an extended run at Maine’s Portland Stage.

UMF graduating senior Jacob Patrick Turlo, from Benton, gave the student address. Turlo graduated with a major in political science.

A transfer student in his sophomore year, Turlo felt right at home in the UMF community. He invested himself academically in his love for government and public affairs and served an internship with the Maine People’s Alliance and its grassroots community outreach to help Maine people.

He also eagerly participated in the UMF travel course to Washington D. C. to examine the political workings of the American federal government and, in addition to a visit to the White House, his group met with members of the Maine Congressional Delegation.

He was encouraged by Dr. Jim Melcher, UMF professor of political science, to apply for a year-long research scholarship as a Maine Policy Scholar and recently presented his research on how to better recruit and retain special educators.

“UMF provided me with a great, well-rounded education,” said Turlo. “I pursued my passion for public affairs while also taking courses that helped me think critically and be a skilled writer.”

While at UMF, he was involved with the Sustainable Campus Coalition and played Ultimate Frisby. Turlo plans to continue his education and hopes to work in Maine on behalf of the people of Maine.

The National Anthem was sung by graduating senior Leo Eli Goddard, a creative writing major from Farmington.

Gabbi Lee Fultz, a psychology major from Farmington, read the Indigenous Land and Water Acknowledgement. Fultz and Paige Louise Lusczyk, a secondary education major in mathematics and mathematics from Farmington, served as student marshals.

University of Maine System Chancellor Danell Malloy and Owen McCarthy, member of the UMS Board of Trustees, delivered greetings to the graduates.

Joseph McDonnell, UMF president, and Katherine Yardley, co-provost and dean of the College of Education, Health and Rehabilitation, conferred the degrees.

Additional information and a link to the Commencement livestream can be found at: www.umf.maine.edu/commencement-2024

The list of the University of Maine at Farmington Class of 2024 includes:

MAINE

Acton: Cassidy Paker, B.S., Special Education;

Alfred: Nickyia Lovely, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Professional Studies;

Anson: Alexander Urszinyi, B.S., Health Promotion and Wellness;

Atkinson: Jessica Gervais, B.S., Elementary Education;

Auburn: Christian Beliveau, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administation; Emily Farrington, B.A., English, Summa Cum Laude; Chris Frey, B.S., Health Promotion and Wellness; Abby Lebel, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Larissa Martin, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Professional Studies, Summa Cum Laude; Kristalyn Phipps, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Ethan Rodrigue, B.A., Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude;

Augusta: Abby Pelletier, B.A., Psychology; Sean Tenney, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude; Joann Zhang, B.S., Health Promotion and Wellness;

Bailey Island: Shelby Abreu, M.S., Early Childhood;

Bangor: Lindsey DeFroscia, B.S., Health Promotion and Wellness, Magna Cum Laude; Anna MacDonald, B.S., Special Education, Magna Cum Laude; Cheyanne Wilcox, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

Bar Harbor: Yarrow Fabian, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Bath: Katelyn Beedy, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Belgrade: Robin Crockett, M.S., Educational Leadership; Chano Languet, B.G.S., Bachelor of General Studies;

Benton: Jacob Turlo, B.A., Political Science, Summa Cum Laude;

Bethel: Sarah Bartlett, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Biddeford: Anna Lavigne, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Kaylee Perron, B.S., Secondary Education – Science;

Blue Hill: Kayla Bond, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Boothbay Harbor: Connor Demmons, B.A., Actuarial Science, Magna Cum Laude;

Bowdoinham: Iyana Berhanu, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude; Genevieve Feeney, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Summa Cum Laude;

Bremen: Sara Larson, M.S., Special Education;

Bridgton: Kat Harju, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Professional Studies;

Brownfield: Martha Burt, B.A., History; Isaiah Day, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies, Cum Laude;

Brunswick: Nate Red, M.S., Special Education; Cassandra Smith, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Cum Laude;

Bryant Pond: Emma Foss, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Magna Cum Laude; Abbey Landry, B.S., Secondary Education – Science, Magna Cum Laude;

Buckfield: Caitlyn Cross, B.S., Secondary Education – Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude;

Bucksport: Katelyn Cloutier, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Buxton: Keegan Meredith, B.S., Secondary Education – English;

Byron: Michelle Boucher-Ladd, M.S., Special Education;

Calais: Haley Sewell, B.F.A., Creative Writing;

Canaan: Emma Hovencamp, B.A., Biology, Summa Cum Laude;

Canton: Destiny Urdsick, B.A., Computer Science;

Cape Neddick: Kate Nowell, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Carrabassett Valley: Casey Berry, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Professional Studies, Cum Laude;

Chelsea: Alixx Canwell, B.A., Business Administration, Cum Laude;

Chelsea: Alden Hallett, B.A., History, Magna Cum Laude;

Chesterville: Breanna Maxim, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude;

China: John Manzo, B.A., Actuarial Science;

Clinton: Paige Northup, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Professional Studies;

Cumberland: Mary Federle, M.S., Mathematics Education;

Dexter: Anna Heneise, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Magna Cum Laude;

Dixfield: Sarah Milledge, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Dover Foxcroft: Lis Carlson, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Eastport: George Mills, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Ellsworth: Taylor Beattie, M.S., Special Education; Katie Hammer, B.S., Elementary Education;

Embden: Mikayla Oliver, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude;

Eustis: Mason Strunk, B.A., Computer Science, Cum Laude;

Fairfield: Jay Bruinsma, B.A., Computer Science, Summa Cum Laude; Abby Towne, B.A., Performing Arts, Magna Cum Laude;

Falmouth: Caroline Granata, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Farmingdale: Gwen Lombard, B.F.A., Creative Writing; Madisyn Smith, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Farmington: Bryn Bernier, B.S., World Languages K-12, Summa Cum Laude; Rockie Decker, M.A., Counseling Psychology; Rhiannon Downie, B.A., Biology; Joy Evans, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Leo Goddard, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Magna Cum Laude; Jacqui Hamilton, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Farmington: Val Hinkley, B.G.S., Bachelor of General Studies; Cum Laude; Hailey Kaminsky, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude; Katelyn Long, B.S., Health Promotion and Wellness, Magna Cum Laude; Christina Lougee, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; D’Nell McDonald, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Magna Cum Laude; Laura McFarlane, M.A., Counseling Psychology; Sam Michelson, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Aidan Murlooney, B.A., History, Magna Cum Laude; Michael Patnaude, B.A., Biology, Summa Cum Laude; Kasey Purington, M.S., Educational Leadership; Shaun Riggs, B.A., Professional Studies; Alexis Sack, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed – Business and Publishing; Trinity Smith, B.A., Visual Arts; Alice Staples, B.A., Performing Arts; Ashley Young, B.S., Rehabilitation & Human Services; Dongmei Yuan, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Fayette: Jenna Badeau, B.A., Biology, Magna Cum Laude; Seth Badeau, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administation, Cum Laude; Eli Holland, B.A., Business Administration; Tara Marble, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Fort Fairfield: Colby Langner, B.A., Biology;

Fort Kent: Caitlyn Daigle, B.A., Biology; Carson Theriault, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Cum Laude;

Frenchville: Chantal Blanchette, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Fryeburg: Katie Beth Dunham, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude;

Gardiner: Aaron Montell, B.A., Visual Arts;

Georgetown: Mollie Crosby, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude;

Gorham: AJ Booth, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Anthropology, Summa Cum Laude; Kathleen Corbett, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Cum Laude;

Gray: Sierra Clark, M.S., Special Education;

Greene: Robin McLellan, M.S., Mathematics Education; Brady Stockwell, B.A., Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude;

Greenville: Morgan Noyes, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Guilford: Winnie Adelt, M.S., Special Education;

Hallowell: Sylvie Boisvert, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

Hampden: Kaitlyn Berten, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Hartford: Jenna Doucette, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Business Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Hermon: Haleigh Rice, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Hope: Levi Steere, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies, Magna Cum Laude;

Houlton: Katherine Berube, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Cum Laude; Abigail McAtee, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Industry: Cally Chick, B.S., Elementary Education; Marleigh Gaboury, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude; Avery Whitney, B.S., Rehabilitation & Human Services, Magna Cum Laude;

Jefferson: Zoey Sewall, B.A., Psychology;

Kennebunk: Callister Montembeau, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Lebanon: Amanda Cremmen, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Eme Saverese, B.A., Biology, Magna Cum Laude; Adrienne Winograd, M.S., Special Education;

Levant: Kallie Urquhart, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Lewiston: Christopher Albert, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Professional Studies; Meagan Dube, B.A., Professional Studies; Hannah Hawes, M.A., Counseling Psychology; Ashley Ward, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Summa Cum Laude; Rusty Young, B.A., Psychology;

Limington: Jada Richard, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Lincolnville: Megan Oliver, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Lisbon: Sarah Gentle, M.S., Special Education; Jaclyn Novak, M.S., Special Education;

Lisbon Falls: Madison Bean, B.G.S., Bachelor of General Studies; Kiley Merritt, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Livermore Falls: Lauren Kenney, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Nevaeh Rush, B.G.S., Bachelor of General Studies;

Lyman: Alexis Norton, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude;

Madison: Shawn Morin, B.A., Visual Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Lucy Perkins, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; William Picard, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Cum Laude;

Manchester: Aric Belanger, B.A., Business Administration;

Mechanic Falls: Alex Cote, B.A., History;

Mercer: Kayleigh Brisard, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Cum Laude;

Minot: Grace Turner, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Magna Cum Laude;

Monmouth: Evan Burnell, B.A., Psychology; Audrey Fletcher, B.A., Psychology;

Montville: Janelle Albright, M.S., Special Education;

New Gloucester: Emily Hargreaves, B.S., Health Promotion and Wellness; Susan Hedrich, M.S., Special Education;

New Portland: Clare Hubbard, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

New Sharon: Kyle Minear, M.S., Special Education;

New Sharon: Ashley Parlin, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education;

New Vineyard: Stephanie Campbell, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Professional Studies;

Norridgewock: Ashley Jones, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude; Shannon Richards, B.S., Elementary Education; Hudson Sirois, B.A., English;

North Berwick: Lindsay Gorman, M.S., Special Education; Sam Grant, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies, Summa Cum Laude;

North Monmouth: Violette Beaulieu, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude;

North Waterboro: Dylan Charlton, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Cum Laude; Thomas Mayo Jr, B.S., Secondary Education – English, ; Eric McCallum, B.A., Business Administration;

Old Orchard Beach: Hattie Dunton, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies;

Orland: Meagan Martin, B.A., Actuarial Science, Summa Cum Laude; Lucky Mourredes, B.A., Biology, Magna Cum Laude;

Oxford: Brandi Farnum, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Palermo: Kiera Rose, B.A., Mathematics;

Palmyra: Cindi Rosso, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Phillips: Bailey Randle, B.A., Biology, Summa Cum Laude; Ian Stanford, B.F.A., Creative Writing;

Pittsfield: Jennasea Hubbard, B.A., Psychology;

Pittston: Jaycie Stevens, B.S., Health Promotion and Wellness, Summa Cum Laude;

Pleasant Point: Sean Maher, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Interactive Media;

Poland: Christine Peura, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

Portland: Samantha Box, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Summa Cum Laude; Antonio Ciccomancini, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies, Magna Cum Laude; Divine Lenge, B.A., Biology; David Musabwa, B.A., Biology; Glenn Picher, M.S., Special Education, Justin Reid, B.A., Performing Arts; Charlie Scalia-Bruce, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Abubakar Abu, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies;

Presque Isle: Mikayla Deschaine, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Rangeley: Ellah Smith, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administation;

Readfield: Sarah Chapin, B.S., Rehabilitation & Human Services; Kate Mohlar, B.S., Health Promotion and Wellness, Summa Cum Laude; Thomas Thornton, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administation; Coleman Watson, B.A., Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Garrett Whitten, B.S., School Health Education, Cum Laude;

Richmond: Emily Douin, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Shane Edwards, B.S., Secondary Education – English;

Rockland: Elayne Gustafson, B.A., Visual Arts;

Rockport: Madeline Johnson, M.A., Counseling Psycholgy;

Rome: Erin Feldpausch, M.S., Educational Leadership; Kyle Thrace, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed – Video Game Music and Sound Design, Cum Laude;

Saco: Ashleigh Dennis, M.A., Mathematics Education; Sadie Gray, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Cum Laude; Kayla Tremblay, M.S., Mathematics Education;

Sanford: Rowan Fitzgerald, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Magna Cum Laude;

Scarborough: Brittney Frisco, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Meghan Henderson, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Sebago: Liam Maher, B.A., Mathematics;

Sedgwick: Dolphin Thalhauser, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

Sidney: Emma Dwelle, B.S., Secondary Education – English; Kearstyn Fair, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Elena Guarino, M.A., Counseling Psychology; Emily Robertson, B.S., Rehabilitation & Human Services;

Skowhegan: Alice Bowden, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences; Cynthia Chillington, M.S., Special Education; Chris McConnell, B.S., Elementary Education; Kalli McConnell, B.S., Elementary Education; Star Sabins, B.G.S., Bachelor of General Studies;

South Berwick: Daysia Cornett, B.S., Elementary Education; Gabbi Fultz, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

South China: Clara Grady, B.S., Elementary Education;

South Gardiner: Sammy Dupuis, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed – Forensic Science;

South Paris: Gina Buchko, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Bekah Knights, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Cum Laude;

South Portland: Faith King, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Professional Studies; Janet Luther, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Standish: Sidney Belanger, B.S., Special Education; Samantha Dery, B.S., Special Education, Summa Cum Laude; Megan Melanson, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Stetson: Kate Withee, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies, Magna Cum Laude;

Stockton Springs: Jesse Gorden, M.S. Ed., Special Education; Grayson Koelbl, B.A., Performing Arts, Magna Cum Laude;

Stonington: Jett-Marcus Jordan, B.A., Visual Arts, Cum Laude;

Sumner: Megan Turcotte, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Swanville: Hailey Hall, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Thorndike: Logan Curtis, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administation; Jacie Nickerson, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Topsham: Bailey Patenaude, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies;

Turner: Maddie Lenfest, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Union: Caeden Bross, B.A., Geography & Environmental Planning, Magna Cum Laude; Kyle Weinand, B.A., International & Global Studies;

Unity: Etienne Desrosiers, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Web Media and Design, Magna Cum Laude;

Vassalboro: Kristofer Targett, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Verona Island: Grayson Havens, B.A., Political Science, Cum Laude; Aubrey Merritt-Suchower, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Summa Cum Laude;

Vienna: Nate Rackliff, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies;

Waldo: Noah Jacobs, B.A., Business Administration;

Waldoboro: Brian Pollard, B.A., Geography & Environmental Planning; Maddy White, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Warren: Chloe Blake, B.S., Secondary Education – Science, Cum Laude; Kayla Donlin, B.S., Elementary Education;

Waterboro: Danielle Pride, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Wells: Sydney Belanger, B.A., Psychology; Anna Gould, B.S., Elementary Education; Abby Hanson, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Magna Cum Laude; Allyson O’Brien, B.S., Health Promotion and Wellness; Paige Tremblay, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education, Magna Cum Laude;

West Gardiner: Jed Malinowski, B.A., Visual Arts, Magna Cum Laude;

Westbrook: Chelsea Beliveau, M.S., Special Education; Aidan Lucas, B.A., Computer Science; Noor Makassees, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Milly Mpundu, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies: Self-Designed – Legal Studies and Global Migration; Holly Selva, M.S., Special Education;

Westmanland: Emma Hixon, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Wilton: Jackson Eustis, B.A., Computer Science, Cum Laude; Nicole Lund, B.S., Performing Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Ryley Pease, B.S., Rehabilitation & Human Services;

Windham: Naomi DiBiase, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Laura Taylor, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude; Daniel Whatley, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

Winslow: Nolan Batey, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;: Dorothy Anne Giroux-Paré, B.A., Performing Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Ellie Hatt, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Cum Laude;

Winter Harbor: Rhiannon Alley, B.S., World Languages K-12, Magna Cum Laude;

Winthrop: Maya Deming, B.A., Geography & Environmental Planning, Cum Laude; Julie McFarland, M.S., Educational Leadership;

Wiscasset: Lily Souza, B.S., Health Promotion and Wellness; Gage Varian, B.A., Political Science, Cum Laude; Maria West, B.A., Geography & Environmental Planning, Cum Laude;

Woolwich: Jack Leonard, B.A., Business Administration; Tiffany Reed, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude; Tati Scott, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Yarmouth: Megan Josephs, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education, Magna Cum Laude;

York: Venus Wright, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Cum Laude;

CONNECTICUT

Enfield: Anne Amaral, M.S., Mathematics Education;

Farmington: Hadley Whitlock, B.A., Psychology;

Gales Ferry: Sam Friess, B.A., Biology;

Glastonbury: Tyler Hutchinson, B.S., Special Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Hebron: Piper Redman, B.S., Health Promotion and Wellness;

Ivoryton: Jacob Kateley, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administation;

Middlebury: Josh Vincitorio, B.S., Rehabilitation & Human Services, Magna Cum Laude;

Windsor: Jonathan Chambers, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Professional Studies;

MASSACHUSETTS

Auburn: Rebecca McPherson, B.S., Special Education;

Billerica: Zachary Mickle, B.A., Business Administration;

Braintree: Molly Lyons, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Framingham: Annie Newman, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Magna Cum Laude;

Gardner: Kinkade Fee, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Anthropology;

Haverhill: Olivia Belbute, B.S., Special Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Leominster: Kendra McGeorge, M.A., Counseling Psychology;

Lowell: Pigeon Fournier, B.A., Psychology;

Orleans: Emily Boyle, B.S., Health Promotion and Wellness;

Plymouth: Katie Mindel, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Sherborn: William Dowse, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administation;

Sturbridge: Dex LaFrance, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Summa Cum Laude;

Taunton: Grace Pimenta, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Interactive Media;

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Brentwood: Kimlie Gillespie, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Web Media and Design;

Danville: Katelyn Ryan, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Dunbarton: Alex Mangini, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administation;

Durham: Kelly Halloran, B.S., Secondary Education – English, Summa Cum Laude;

Epsom: Theo Moore, B.A., Performing Arts, Summa Cum Laude;

Hampstead: Allison French, B.A., Biology, Magna Cum Laude;

Milford: Paige Lusczyk, B.S., Secondary Education – Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude;

Nashua: Keith Fletcher, B.S., Secondary Education – Social Studies, Summa Cum Laude; Alex Sheran, B.A., Computer Science, Magna Cum Laude;

New Durham: Alicia James-Aldus, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude;

Plaistow: Apollo Donovan, B.A., Visual Arts, Magna Cum Laude;

RHODE ISLAND

Little Compton: Cade McHugh, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administation;

Westerly: Amanda Edwards, B.S., Rehabilitation & Human Services, Summa Cum Laude; Amanda Lovoy, B.S., Rehabilitation Services, Summa Cum Laude;

VERMONT

Grand Isle: Cassie Libby, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude;

Underhill: Luke Bliss, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences;

Williston: Riley Boucher, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Cum Laude;

COLORADO

Northglenn: Anghy Tehuitzil Corral, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

MARYLAND

Bethesda: Kelly Gentilo, B.A., Performing Arts, Magna Cum Laude;

Pikesville: Autumn Koors-Foltz, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Magna Cum Laude;

NEW YORK

Croton-on-Hudson: Colgan O’Keefe, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administation, Cum Laude;

Huntington: Theodora Bailey, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education, Summa Cum Laude;

OHIO

Euclid: Gillean Hamilton, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences;

PENNSYLVANIA

Yardley: Constantine Cangelosi, B.S., School Health Education, Cum Laude;

VIRGINIA

Williamsburg: Lilah Kalloch, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Professional Studies;

WASHINGTON

East Wenatchee: Ky Morris, B.A., Psychology;

BELGIUM

APO: Ilana Lybarger, B.S., Elementary Education;

More on University of Maine at Farmington: A nationally recognized public liberal arts college known for its commitment to the creative arts, teacher preparation, the health arts and sciences, the environment, business and public service, UMF provides a challenging yet supportive environment to prepare students for both careers and further study. Located in the heart of Maine’s four-season outdoor recreational region, UMF is a welcoming, close-knit academic community that prepares students for enriching professional careers, engaged citizenship and an enduring love of learning.