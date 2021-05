UMF graduates 376 in virtual commencement ceremony

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington held a virtual commencement ceremony on May 8 for the Class of 2021. Of the approximate 376 undergraduate and graduate students receiving their diplomas, 186 marched in the virtual ceremony.

The celebratory virtual ceremony was made available to the public at 10:30 a.m. on the UMF website and on YouTube. Links can be found at https://www.umf.maine.edu/commencement-2021/.

The processional took place in historic Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on the UMF campus and in keeping with Covid protocol. Degrees were conferred by Edward Serna, UMF president, and Eric Brown, UMF provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.

“Today’s virtual ceremony, though unconventional, is true to those distinguished, time-honored commencement traditions, and we couldn’t be prouder of you, our graduates, and how far you have come and all you have achieved,” said Serna. “The new look for this year’s Commencement is an affirmation that life is unpredictable and sometimes you have to approach things differently and find new ways to be successful, however, from the turn of your tassels, it marks your next steps into your bright future.”

A pre-recorded greeting was shared with the graduates from University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy and Board of Trustee Chair James Erwin.

Daniel Gunn, UMF Professor Emeritus of English, delivered today’s pre-recorded Commencement address to UMF graduates, their families and honored guests. Gunn served the Farmington University for more than 40 years.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to speak to these students, many of whom I know well, and all of whom I admire for their courage and resilience under very difficult circumstances during the past year,” said Gunn.

During his time teaching, he offered courses in the English novel, the eighteenth century, Shakespeare, James Joyce and many other areas. He also served as Faculty Senate Chair, Chair of the Humanities Division, Acting Dean of Arts and Sciences, and Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

His professional contributions include critical essays on Jane Austen, George Eliot, James Joyce, Samuel Richardson, Henry James and other novelists in distinguished academic journals, including Narrative, Nineteenth-Century Literature, James Joyce Quarterly and Eighteenth-Century Fiction.

He has also published occasional essays in the Georgia Review, the Iowa Review, the Ohio Review and other magazines.

Recently retired, Gunn continues to teach one course in Literary Analysis and Interpretation each year.

The National Anthem was sung by graduating senior Mariah Anne Bonneau from Skowhegan, a Business Psychology major.

Graduating senior, Billie Rose Newby from Wilmington, Delaware, gave the student address. A Creative Writing and English major, Newby was drawn to UMF for its notable Creative Writing program but also loves the outdoor activities offered by the rural setting.

During her four years at UMF, she has been very involved with the campus community serving on the executive board of the Student Theater at UMF organization, as a teaching assistant in Creative Writing, and a co-editor of the Sandy River Review. She has also served as president of Sigma Tau Delta, the English Honor Society, and works for the University Conferences and Events office.

“This has been an extraordinary year, but our class is an extraordinary class,” said Newby. “We have done our best to rise to the occasion with every challenge, to come together, make a difference, and now to celebrate our success. I couldn’t be prouder.”

After college, she plans to work in film production for animated television as well as developing her own personal creative writing projects, including a flash fiction web-series, a book of short-stories and serial narrative podcasts.

UMF graduates for the Class of 2021:

MAINE

Acton: Emma Bennett, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Albion: Molly Burns, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Alfred: Katie Shupp, B.A., English;

Arundel: Patience Rousseau, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Auburn: Laura Brann, B.A., Psychology; Tammy Dwyer, M.S. – Early Childhood; Brenna Eastman, B.A., Psychology; Katherine Gilpatrick, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude; Haley Knowlton, B.S., Secondary Education Social Studies, Magna Cum Laude; Morgan Laferriere, B.S., Rehabilitation Services; Abigail Smith, M.S. – Educational Leadership; Lea Violette, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude;

Augusta: Sydney Goodridge, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Justin Rodrigue, B.A., Mathematics, Business Economics, Cum Laude; Rachel Sugarman, M.S. – Educational Leadership; Sarah Ventimiglia, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude;

Bangor: Page Cadorette, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Bar Harbor: Keely McConomy, B.S., Secondary Education Mathematics, Cum Laude;

Bath: Katie Glenn, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude; Cameron Moon-Westfall, B.A., English;

Belgrade: Andrew Poulliot, B.A., Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude;

Benton: Derek Bowen, B.S., Community Health Education; Jillian Thompson, B.S., Elementary Education;

Berwick: Brittany Hoffman, M.S. – Early Childhood;

Bethel: Jon Ferguson, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Liberal Studies;

Biddeford: Andrea Bouthillette, B.A., English, Cum Laude; Brianna Leonard, B.A., Geology;

Blue Hill: Melanie Hipsky, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Sam Scheff, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Boothbay: Madeleine McLellan, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude;

Bowdoinham: Kate Graeff, B.S., Secondary Education Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude; Ali Hooper, B.A., English, Magna Cum Laude;

Bremen: Killian Miller, B.S., Community Health Education;

Brewer: Sarah Dominick, M.S. – Educational Leadership;

Brooks: Thomas Dupuy, B.A., Business Economics;

Brunswick: Caroline Headley, B.S., Secondary Education English; Katie Liscovitz, M.S. – Educational Leadership; Petra Smat, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude;

Buckfield: Wheeler Lowell, B.A., Biology, Cum Laude; Abby Shields, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Hunter Wiley, B.S., Community Health Education;

Bucksport: Kristina Cloutier, B.S., Secondary Education Social Studies, Summa Cum Laude;

Buxton: Jessie Doyon, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Mackenzie MacDonald, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Camden: Eliza Robinson, B.A., Performing Arts, Summa Cum Laude;

Cape Elizabeth: Vicky Sabbatini, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude;

Carthage: Ashley Hutchinson, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Charleston: Carrie Carr, M.S. – Educational Leadership;

Chesterville: Amber Soha, B.A., English, Magna Cum Laude;

Columbia: Dexter Wright, B.A., Political Science, Magna Cum Laude;

Corinna: Jess Cloutier, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Cornville: Jotham Miller, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Self-Designed, Magna Cum Laude;

Cumberland Center: Emma Payson, B.A., Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Business Economics, Summa Cum Laude; Ella Russell, B.S., Special Education;

Cumberland Foreside: Rachel Simonds, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Danforth: Donni Steeves, B.A., Mathematics;

Dixfield: Gavin Arsenault, B.S., Community Health Education;

Dover Foxcroft: Charlotte Jolin, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Gabrielle Jolin, B.S., Secondary Education English, Summa Cum Laude; Crystal Macomber, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

East Boothbay: Charlie de Haas, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

East Wilton: Rowan Stamp, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Edgecomb: Mel Geisler, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Environmental Policy/Planning, Cum Laude;

Ellsworth: Callie Hammer, B.S., Special Education, Cum Laude;

Fairfield: Megan Dickinson, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude;

Falmouth: Piper Alexander, B.A., International & Global Studies, Magna Cum Laude; Brandon Martin, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude;

Farmingdale: Sierra Proulx, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Farmington: Rowan Bagley, B.F.A., Creative Writing; Hannah Binder, B.F.A., Creative Writing, History, Summa Cum Laude; Jessica Brennan, B.A., Biology; Dalton Brooks, B.A., Actuarial Science, Mathematics, , Cum Laude; Erin Buckland, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Liberal Studies; Adriana Burnham, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Anthropology, International & Global Studies, Cum Laude; James Cooke, B.A., Geography & Environmental Planning, Magna Cum Laude; Jasmine Corkins, B.S., Special Education; Chy’Anne Cray, B.A., International & Global Studies, Anthropology, Cum Laude; Ashlie Cullins, B.A., Psychology; Jeremy Daigle, B.A., History; Lake France, B.A., Psychology, Visual Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Katie Franke, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Adam Gagnon, B.S., Secondary Education Social Studies, Cum Laude; Alexander Garrett, B.A., Visual Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Kristin Garrison, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude; Kevin Goodoak, B.S., Community Health Education; Alaina Hanning, B.A., Psychology; Jen Hill, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude; Jake Hoops, B.S., Secondary Education English; Jocea Jordan, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education, Summa Cum Laude; Ash Keller, B.A., Psychology; Isaac Libby, B.S., Secondary Education English, Cum Laude; Natachia Lovering, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude; Tiffani Melia, B.S., Rehabilitation Services, Cum Laude; Alexis Pickens, B.S., Rehabilitation Services; Laney Randolph, B.S., Secondary Education Social Studies, Summa Cum Laude; Jassmine Reil, B.A., Psychology; Gary Sanderson, B.A., Biology; Aiden Saulnier, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Self-Designed, Cum Laude; Isaac Seigle, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Megan Sheckells, B.A., English, Magna Cum Laude; Shyla Sodones, B.A., Political Science; Samantha Taylor, B.A., Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Sara Taylor, B.A., Interactive Media, Summa Cum Laude; Raven Walczak, B.A., Psychology;

Fayette: Alanna Stevenson, M.S. – Educational Leadership;

Frankfort: Naomi Anderson, B.S., Secondary Education English, Magna Cum Laude,

Freeport: Brayden Chapman, B.F.A., Creative Writing; Sylvie Fenderson, B.A., International & Global Studies, Geography & Environmental Planning, Magna Cum Laude;

Gardiner: Heather Towle, B.A., Psychology;

Georgetown: Heather Kinee, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude;

Glenburn: Valery Gillis, B.A., Biology, Cum Laude;

Gorham: David Blattstein, B.S., Community Health Education, Cum Laude; Kara Doane, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude; Alyssa Dolley, B.S., Elementary Education; Sophie Hendrix, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Taylor Perkins, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Gray: Kennedy Hubbard, M.S. – Educational Leadership;

Greene: Tania Bureau, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude; Averie Cloutier, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Greenwood: Paige Dutterer, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude,;

Harmony: Jacob Wentworth, B.A., Computer Science;

Harpswell: Emily McGlauflin, B.A., Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude;

Hartford: Kali Rines, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude;

Hebron: Taryn Schorr, B.S., Elementary Education;

Hermon: Marisa Kelley, M.S. – Educational Leadership;

Holden: Kai Strine, B.S., World Languages K-12, Cum Laude;

Hope: Sarah Davis, M.S. – Early Childhood;

Houlton: Cassie Ouellette, M.S. – Educational Leadership; Olivia White, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Industry: Kyle Farrington, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Jackman: Jessica Gilbert, B.S., Special Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Jacksonville: Gabby LaPerriere, M.S. – Educational Leadership;

Jay: Matty Bernard, B.A., Performing Arts; Ben Berry, B.F.A., Creative Writing; Alana Cole, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education, Magna Cum Laude; Matt Cornelio, B.A., Mathematics, Business Economics, Magna Cum Laude; Sarah Dudley-Taylor, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Julie Farmer, M.S. – Early Childhood; Nate Goodine, B.A., Business Economics; Emily Taylor, B.A., Psychology;

Jefferson: Nathan McIvor, B.A., English, Cum Laude;

Kennebunk: Jocelyn Rocray, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Kingfield: Kim Hem, B.A., Computer Science; Brianna Hinkley, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Anthropology, Summa Cum Laude; Brooke-Lynn Hinkley, B.S., Secondary Education English, English, Magna Cum Laude; Isaiah Reid, B.A., Biology, , , Magna Cum Laude; Olivia Scott, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Lee: Sidney McLeod, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Leeds: Gabby Pelkey, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Lewiston: Morgan Allen, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Anthropology; Hannah Hutchings, B.A., Computer Science, Magna Cum Laude; Brittni Hutchins, M.S. – Educational Leadership; Dalton McElfresh, B.A., Psychology; Alexis Paradis, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Anthropology; Nicole Pilote, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education; Joe Principe, B.S., Environmental Science; Kasey Talarico, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Lexington Twp: James Mahar, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

Limington: Bryanna Franklin, B.S., Special Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Lisbon Falls: Karli Crosman-Rogers, B.A., Business Economics; Ciera Miller, B.F.A., Creative Writing, International & Global Studies, Magna Cum Laude;

Livermore: Tyler Tibbetts, B.A., Biology, Summa Cum Laude,;

Livermore Falls: Jacob Chabot, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Anthropology; Ashley Greenleaf, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Madison Lecowitch, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Andrew Wilcox, B.A., Biology, Magna Cum Laude;

Lyman: Meghan Goodwin, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Liz Leclerc, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Machiasport: Billie Rose Newby, B.F.A., Creative Writing, English, ,Summa Cum Laude;

Madison: Mariah Langton, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude; Brianna Meng, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude, Tristen Rich, B.A., History;

Manchester: Maxwell Testa, B.A., Political Science, History, Cum Laude;

Mechanic Falls: Meghan Wood, M.S. – Educational Leadership;

Mercer: Lindsey Warren, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Minot: Paige Hemond, B.A., Business Economics;

Moscow: Madeline Hogan, B.S., Elementary Education;

Mount Vernon: Fayth Jacques, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude; Meagan White, M.S. – Educational Leadership;

New Gloucester: Melissa Kraus, M.S. – Early Childhood;

New Harbor: Kaden Pendleton, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

New Sharon: Taylor Burke, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Ryan Pratt, B.A., Business Economics; Adelle Richards, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Thomas Wing, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences;

New Vineyard: Nathalie Pierce, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Newcastle: Liam Brinkler, B.A., Political Science;

Newport: Chelsea Crockett, B.S., Secondary Education Science, Summa Cum Laude; Michael Glynn, M.S. – Educational Leadership; Lillian Hunt, B.S., Community Health Education;

Nobleboro: Jasmine Packard, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Norridgewock: Mikayla Chase, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude;

North Berwick: Deanna Morrow, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

North Haven: Allison Owens, M.S. – Early Childhood;

North Yarmouth: Josh Lawless, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Norway: Holly Fletcher, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences; Marie Martin, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Oakland: Fern Calkins, B.A., Biology, Summa Cum Laude; Tammie Davis, M.S. – Early Childhood; Annie Dobos, B.A., Psychology; Liam Robertson, B.A., Business Economics; Nathan Violette, B.A., Biology, Summa Cum Laude,

Orrington: Patricia Currie-Wright, M.S. – Educational Leadership;

Otisfield: Jarret Bundy, B.S., Rehabilitation Services; Krystin Paine, B.S., Elementary Education;

Owls head: Michael Chavez, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences;

Oxford: Hope Akers, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude; Kayla McGee, M.S. – Educational Leadership;

Parkman: Henry Wanat, B.A., English, Magna Cum Laude;

Parsonsfield: Liz Ouellette, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude;

Phillips: Allisha Darling, B.A., Biology;

Pittston: Molly Brewer, M.S. – Educational Leadership; Jess Charrier, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Plymouth: Ellen Payne, M.S. – Educational Leadership;

Poland: Sara Szantyr, B.A., English;

Portland: Kiana Acevedo, M.S. – Early Childhood; Danielle Chambers, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude, Leanna Farr, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Alexia Fornaro, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Simon Murphy, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Environmental Policy/Planning; Sasha Shunk, M.S. – Early Childhood;

Presque Isle: Elise Guerrette, B.S., Special Education, Summa Cum Laude; Tommy Watson, B.S., Secondary Education Social Studies, Magna Cum Laude; Isabella Weiland, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Rangeley: Kyle LaRochelle, B.A., Business Economics, Cum Laude;

Readfield: Bryer Carlson, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences; Justice Merrill, B.S., Community Health Education;

Richmond: Katherine Bowie, B.A., Psychology; Emily Douin, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Kaylee Williams, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude;

Rockland: Bri Dugan, B.S., Community Health Education; Sophie Murray, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Magna Cum Laude; Abby Young, B.S., Secondary Education English; Autumn Young, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Sabattus: Brian Daniels, M.S. – Educational Leadership; Makenzie LeBlanc, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude;

Saco: Alexandra Hoyt, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Anthropology; Amelya Tibbetts, B.S., Rehabilitation Services, , , Magna Cum Laude; Tucker Weeks, B.A., Business Economics; Cady Williams, B.S., Secondary Education English;

Saint Albans: Emily Taylor, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude;

Sanford: Lindsey Herzig, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Scarborough: Lauren Kepler, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude; Ev Norsworthy, B.A., English, Political Science; Andrew Parent, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude; Mehgan Warner, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Searsmont: Grant Stupca, B.A., Psychology;

Shapleigh: Emily Kelley, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences, Magna Cum Laude;

Sidney: Brian Tibbetts, B.A., Computer Science, Summa Cum Laude;

Skowhegan: Mariah Bonneau, B.A., Business Psychology, Cum Laude; Mackenzie Clement, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude;

South Berwick: Corrin Hoyt, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude;

South China: Liz Nadeau, B.S., Community Health Education, Magna Cum Laude;

South Freeport: Priyanka Miller, B.A., Psychology;

South Paris: Miranda Gould, B.A., English; Emily Lathrop, B.A., Business Psychology, Magna Cum Laude; Cait Riggott, B.S., Early Childhood Education; Kelsey Riggott, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

South Portland: Julianne Andreades, B.A., Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude; Lydia Lebrasseur Fernandes, B.G.S., Bachelor of General Studies;

Southport: Jake Bishopp, B.S., Earth & Environmental Sciences;

Stockton Springs: Cassie Donald, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Anthropology, International & Global Studies, Summa Cum Laude;

Stoughton: Nicole Barton, M.S. – Educational Leadership;

Strong: Rebecca Reed, B.A., Psychology; Aimee Roberts, M.S. – Educational Leadership; Alora Ross, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Sullivan: Yesenia Valencia Jungo, B.A., International & Global Studies, Magna Cum Laude,

Topsham: Gracie Barnard, B.A., English; Salem Barnard, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude; Cha Cha Jerome, B.S., Secondary Education Social Studies; Abby Kellett, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude; Anna Manuel, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude;

Turner: Jason Labbe, B.S., Community Health Education, Cum Laude; Alex Leadbetter, B.S., Secondary Education Social Studies; Alexandria Ridley, B.A., Psychology; Audrey Spear, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Unity: Madison Vigeant, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude;

Walpole: Jordan Farrin, B.S., Community Health Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Warren: Kristy Hastings, M.S. – Educational Leadership;

Waterford: Alyssa Morin, B.S., Special Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Waterville: Sarah Burbine, B.G.S., Bachelor of General Studies; Becky Paradis, B.S., Secondary Education English, Summa Cum Laude; Aurora Turmelle, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Self-Designed, Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude;

Weld: Sadie Storer, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Self-Designed;

Wells: Duncan Farley, B.A., Psychology; Brendle Fowlie, M.S. – Early Childhood; Allison Jarvis, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Cum Laude; Liz Niznik, B.A., English, Summa Cum Laude; Kate Perry, B.A., Business Psychology, Magna Cum Laude; Halee Ramsdell, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Molly Thompson, B.S., Secondary Education Social Studies;

West Baldwin: Olivia Ridley, B.A., Biology, Summa Cum Laude;

West Bath: Hope Faulkingham, B.S., Elementary Education;

West Farmington: Iris Morgan, B.S., Secondary Education Science, Magna Cum Laude;

West Gardiner: Abigayle Weston, B.A., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude;

Westbrook: Darcie Finn, M.S. – Educational Leadership; Erin Finn, M.S. – Educational Leadership; Abdul Kalayaf Manahe, B.A., Biology; Aubine Kalisa, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude;

Westport Island: Nora Bradford, M.S. – Early Childhood; Kiernan Huggins, B.A., Geography & Environmental Planning, Magna Cum Laude;

Whitefield: Eric Westbye, M.S. – Educational Leadership;

Wilton: Hunter Ellis, B.A., Biology; Kaleb Fletcher, B.A., Biology; Emilie Lake, B.G.S., Bachelor of General Studies, Cum Laude; Lauren Orff, M.S. – Early Childhood; Noah Preble, B.A., Business Economics; Faith Rouillard, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Self-Designed, Magna Cum Laude;

Windham: Abbi Libby, B.S., Early Childhood Education; William Sampson II, B.A., Biology, Cum Laude; Dominic Stevens, B.A., History, Political Science, Cum Laude;

Windsor: Mandy LaRose, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Winterport: Derek Ginn, B.S., Special Education;

Winthrop: Emily Bowen, M.S. – Educational Leadership; Derek Mclaughlin, B.S., Community Health Education, Cum Laude; Kayleigh Oberg, B.A., Biology, Cum Laude; Winthrop: Matti Rice, B.S., Early Childhood Education;

Wiscasset: Jessica Small, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education, Cum Laude;

Woolwich: Philip Levensohn, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Anthropology; Isabella Monbouquette, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Environmental Policy/Planning, Summa Cum Laude; Madeline Steel, B.A., Psychology;

Yarmouth: Ben Higgins, B.A., Biology; Tayler Jacobs, B.A., Psychology, Cum Laude;

York: Ashley Clark, B.S., Elementary Education; Haylie Sevigny, B.A., Business Psychology;

CONNECTICUT

Beacon Falls: Stephanie McLean, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Bethel: Tom Dolman, B.A., Biology, Cum Laude;

Cromwell: Julia Allen, B.F.A., Creative Writing;

East Lyme: Lauren Adrezin, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Marlborough: Josh Kramer, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

New Britain: Isiaah Boria, B.A., Business Economics;

Niantic: Abby Bessire, B.A., Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude;

West Simbsbury: Jared Smelter, B.S., Elementary Education, Cum Laude;

MASSACHUSETTS

Amesbury: Joy Jancewicz, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Dedham: Chris Canavan, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education;

East Walpole: Zeev Shames, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Anthropology, Magna Cum Laude;

Foxboro: Cori Schneider, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Magna Cum Laude;

Hubbardston: Robyn Nix, B.A., Business Psychology;

Lunenburg: Seth Cochran, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Liberal Studies;

Marlborough: Allex Read, B.F.A., Creative Writing; Lowell Warren, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Magna Cum Laude;

Medfield: Matt McKinney, B.A., Actuarial Science;

Melrose: Zoe Willis, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Self-Designed;

North Falmouth: Sam Bonfatti, B.S., Secondary Education Social Studies, History;

Scituate: Audrey Kahrs, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Self-Designed; Eila McCulloch, B.F.A., Creative Writing;

South Easton: Megan Poirier, B.A., Political Science, Cum Laude;

Wilmington: Jeremy Tingdahl, B.A., International & Global Studies;

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Danville: Tabitha Lingar, B.A., Actuarial Science, Summa Cum Laude;

Derry: Ryan Simard, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration;

Durham: Brianna Marquis, B.A., Psychology;

Errol: Amelia Sweatt, B.S., Elementary Education;

Farmington: Cait Davidson, B.A., Psychology;

Franklin: Sam Wood, B.A., Political Science, International & Global Studies, Magna Cum Laude;

Gilmanton Iron Works: Jenny Hancock, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration, Cum Laude;

Hillsborough: Melissa Veitch, B.A., Geography & Environmental Planning, Cum Laude;

Holderness: Dan McLaughlin, B.A., Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Cum Laude;

Laconia: Sydney Warman, B.S., Secondary Education Mathematics, Mathematics;

Manchester: Angel Lermond, B.A., Biology;

Middleton: Charlotte Allard, B.A., Outdoor Recreation Business Administration; Hannah Moody, B.S., Special Education, Cum Laude;

Portsmouth: Laura Lehne, B.S., Special Education;

RHODE ISLAND

Chepachet: Hope Norton, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

Greene: Kyra Zabel, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Cum Laude;

Lincoln: Hazel Scribner, B.A., Biology, Cum Laude;

Lincoln: Corinne Stimson, B.S., Early Childhood Special Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Pawtucket: Christine Destephen, B.S., Rehabilitation Services;

VERMONT

Barre: Cassidy Whitley, B.S., Community Health Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Burlington: Taylor Rossics, B.F.A., Creative Writing;

Lyndonville: Alyssa Leonard, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;

Williston: Avery Boucher, B.A., Interdisciplinary Studies – Environmental Policy/Planning;

ILLINOIS

Chicago: Chelsea Pruitt, B.A., Actuarial Science, Mathematics;

NEW YORK

Buffalo: Khadija Tawane, B.A., Psychology;

GUATEMALA

Guatemala City: Jordi Valls Rottmann, B.A., Business Economics;