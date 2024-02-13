UMF houses FEMA disaster relief center to assist individuals with damage from December storm

FEMA center will be open beginning Tuesday, Feb. 13, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is furnishing a space on campus for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to set up a disaster relief center to provide assistance to individuals and families who have damage as a result of the storm and flooding event that occurred in Maine from Dec. 17 – 21, 2023.

The center will be used by FEMA representatives to assist members of the public and provide them with the status of applications and general information on FEMA disaster assistance.

The FEMA center will be located at 270 Main St., Farmington, in the UMF Roberts Learning Center, in room 001. It will be open beginning Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., and will continue, seven days a week, until further notice.

The center was established after President Biden declared a major disaster for the state of Maine. FEMA signs will be posted leading to the building. No appointments are necessary.

“UMF provided housing for utility workers as they restored power to Franklin County following the December storm, and now, the University is stepping up to house FEMA as it assists Maine citizens whose homes and businesses were damaged by the storm. It’s all part of UMF’s commitment to the community,” said Joseph McDonnell, UMF president.