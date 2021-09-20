UMF pilots Community Education Series

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington was recently recognized for its dedication to an affordable learning experience by the U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best College rankings, but now the University is opening its doors to the greater Farmington community and beyond the typical college experience.

Beginning Sept. 28, UMF professor Steven Pane will be teaching the pilot course for the Community Education Series in the Arts at UMF. The course titled, “Bach, Counterpoint and the Universe” will take place in the Emery Community Arts Center and is intended to offer an enriching and engaging experience for community members.

“One of the problems, if you’re a community member and you want to take a class…is you don’t need four credits of undergraduate credit and you don’t need to pay for that either, and you certainly don’t want to turn in papers or be graded, and yet you would like to enjoy what’s there,” said Pane.

The course will consist of five 90-minute lecture/performances in an informal setting with discussion. There is a course fee, though not at the same rate of tuition: $150. Anyone seeking undergraduate credit for the course still has the option to do so.

The idea of the education series comes from a desire of community involvement as a result of the pandemic, and is modeled after the previously offered community travel courses through UMF.

“After last year, we’re just clamoring for connection,” Pane said. “Our area is so ripe for this type of engagement and involvement.”

Professor Aaron Wyanski, also of UMF’s music department and a classical/jazz pianist, will be teaching the next course in the spring. Wyanski described the course series as “approachable” in the way interested students don’t need to have any prior knowledge to participate in and enjoy the conversation.

“In theory, I love the idea of taking a class because I want to take a class, but it’s such a commitment and it’s so much more intimidating,” Wyanski said. “But the idea of it being four or five classes is a very easy thing.”

So far, eight participants have signed up, and both instructors look forward to the new perspectives community members will bring to the classroom. Anyone interested can enroll here.