UMF presents Sustainable Tourism Symposium featuring Simon Mtuy, Libra Scholar and Tanzanian expert trail runner

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to present UMF Libra Scholar Simon Mtuy, sustainable tourism leader and world-record runner, in the UMF Sustainable Tourism Symposium being held April 8, 11 and 13.

The Libra Professorship Program brings scholars of national and international prominence to University of Maine System campuses to provide students and members of the community with outstanding faculty models for teaching, research and public service.

As tourism grows worldwide, it is becoming increasingly important to reduce its negative impact on popular destinations. The goal of sustainable tourism is to help meet the needs of travelers while protecting natural environments, native wildlife and local communities.

Mtuy is the founder and director of Summit Expeditions & Nomadic Experience, a sustainable tourism company based in Moshi, Tanzania, located on the lower slopes of Mt. Kilimanjaro since 1998. He is Tanzania’s foremost expert mountain guide and trail runner and the former holder of the Guinness World Record for the fastest unsupported ascent and descent of Mt. Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest mountain.

A community leader and outspoken advocate for environmental sustainability, Mtuy is an activist on climate change and has worked with organizations like National Geographic to capture data about climate change. During his residence at UMF from April 4-15, he will be speaking on sustainable tourism to students at various classes.

In addition, the following Symposium events are free and open to the public. For current UMS Covid policy for visitors, go to https://www.maine.edu/together/community-guidance/everyone/

“Sustainable Tourism: Maine to Moshi Tanzania”

Friday, April 8, 11:45 a.m.

UMF Roberts Learning Center, Rm. 023 or via zoom

Talk presented by Simon Mtuy and Russell Walters of Adventure Travel Trade Association.

“Promoting Sustainable Tourism: Storytelling through Film”

Monday, April 11, 6-7 p.m.

UMF Roberts Learning Center, Rm. 023

Rob Holmes, GLP Films (Maine) will discuss how and why he became involved in the storytelling of sustainable tourism through film.

“Roundtable on Sustainable Tourism around the World”

Wednesday, April 13, 11:45 a.m.

Via zoom with speakers around the world

Simon Mtuy – Summit Expeditions & Nomadic Experiences (Tanzania), Asta Kristin Sigurjonsdotir – Icelandic Tourism Cluster (Iceland), T. Galie – Centro de Investigacion Ecosistemas de la Patagonia (Chile), Lucas St Claire – Katahdin Woods & Waters (Maine)

To join events with zoom, use the following link https://maine.zoom.us/j/87883288071.