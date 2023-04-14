UMF professor gives public talk on Ukraine War

FARMINGTON – Historical tensions between Ukraine and Russia, roots of the current war in Ukraine, and outcome scenarios for the war, were subjects of a public talk by University of Maine at Farmington Political Science Professor Scott Erb on April 12 at the Roberts Learning center on the UMF campus. Speaking to a gathering of 40 people, Erb described how Ukraine has resisted for centuries attempts by Russia to bring Ukraine under its sphere of influence, with varying success. In recent years, Ukraine has sought admission to the European Union, which Russian would consider a major foreign policy loss and a blow to its goal under President Vladimir Putin for Russia to be regarded as a major world power.

According to Erb, Russia expected a quick victory in the war, which it began in February 2022, and was unprepared for both the strength of the Ukrainian resistance, and the commitments by European nations, the USA, and other nations, to support Ukraine. As the war continues into a second year, complete military domination of Ukraine by Russia appears unlikely. How the conflict will end is uncertain but will likely depend upon which side can hold territory in eastern Ukraine which has been the primary battle location in the war.

Scott Erb has been a member of the UMF Faculty since 1995. He holds a Masters Degree in International Relations from the Johns Hopkins School for Advanced international Studies, and the Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota. His focus of interest is on international relations, European politics, and the European Union. He is currently teaching a UMF course “Global Implications of the Ukraine War”. A resident of Farmington, he was recently elected to a third term to the RSU 9 School Board.

The event was arranged by Western Maine Friends of Ukrainians. According to group spokesperson Janine Winn of Temple, “The purpose of the group is to educate the Maine public about the war, the widespread trauma and displacement it has caused for the people of Ukraine, and what we in Franklin County communities might do in response.” In particular, the group seeks local families who would welcome a small number of Ukrainian families to the region, while these Ukrainians families secure their own housing and gain employment.

Winn served as a US Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2017-2020, as a community development advisor to town governments. One of her projects was to help a local community start a recycling program. She reports that English is taught in Ukraine public schools beginning in first grade, that many young adults speak English, and that it is common for all adults in a family to be employed, including older teenagers. People displaced by the war have relocated successfully in Maine and elsewhere in the US in recent months.

Western Maine Friends of Ukrainians plans to hold more community events in the coming weeks, including a supper featuring a Ukrainian menu. For information about the group, including the process for becoming a host family, contact j9home@gmail.com or call 207-578-8220.

The talk was recorded by Mt. Blue Community Access TV and will be available for viewing in its Program listings.