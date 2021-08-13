UMF’s heritage apples ripening

FARMINGTON – It was a mere five years ago, on Earth Day 2016, that five heritage apple trees were planted on Lincoln Street in front of University of Maine at Farmington’s Lockwood Hall. And this year they have begun to bear fruit. But they are not ripe yet. Even the ones turning red. So be patient. You are in for a treat when they are, Grange members Marion and Steve Scharon said.

The planting was a joint project of the Farmington Grange and UMF’s Lucas Kellett of the Sustainable Campus Coalition. Its intention was to introduce students to the history of apple trees in Maine and the importance of preserving the genetic diversity of food crops, noted Grange member Jo Josephson, who initiated the project.

As the sign in front of the trees says you will not find these apples in the local supermarket, but you might at a local farmers’ market. The five trees were chosen because they either originated in greater Franklin County or were widely grown in Maine in the 19th and early 20th century.

They were “sold” to the college by the Grange as an “edible landscape.” It was intended that students pluck the ripe apples on their way to the Fitness Center, further down the street. Students in Denise Boothby’s Community Health class worked with Fedco Trees’ John Bunker to plant them. There is a picture on the sign of some students in front of a “Gray Pearmain” apple tree they had just planted.

Each variety has its season, said the Cooperative Extension’s David Fuller, who has helped prune the trees over the years.

The “Somerset of Maine” apple ripens in late summer, early September. It originated in Somerset County in Mercer and makes a great pie.

“Wealthy” ripens over a long period, so don’t be fooled by the August “red” color. That possibly comes in late September. “Superb” is an all-purpose apple and a good source for fermented cider. Its seed is said to have come from Minnesota via Bangor.

“Tolman Sweet” ripens in the fall in early October. An all-purpose variety. One of the first American apples which originated in Dorchester, Mass., and is especially prized for Maine’s apple cake.

“Gray Pearmain” probably originated in Skowhegan and is picked late in October. A delicious eating apple. “Black Oxford” originated in the Maine town of Paris in Oxford County and is known for producing superb cider and excellent pies. It’ll be ready in late October and is considered a winter apple. They get sweeter and sweeter as the months go by.

But dates vary, depending on the local conditions. So to be sure the apple is ripe, look for a fallen one, cut into it, or bite into it. If the apple is ripe, the seeds will be black, said local orchardist Hellmut Bitterauf of New Sharon, who has tended to the trees over the years.