UMF’s Terion Moss dominates in opening games

FARMINGTON- The University of Maine at Farmington’s men’s basketball team member Terion Moss has received several awards following two 45+ point games for the Beavers.

Moss broke the single game scoring record for the Beavers on Nov. 20 against the University of Southern Maine, dropping 48 points. The guard shot lights out, going 17-24 on the floor and 8-12 from the three-point line. The Beavers led by one point. 43-42 at halftime, however Moss was able to push the Beavers ahead through a 28 point second half performance. The previous single game record was 44 points, a record held by Daren Meader for nearly 22 years. Meader set the record against Misericordia University on January 8, 2000.

The senior guard followed up the record-breaking performance by nearly breaking his own record against Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, notching 46 points in the contest. Moss again recorded a strong shooting performance, going 14-24 from the field and 7-13 from the three point line. In the first half alone, Moss scored 31 points, going 11-16 and 5-7 respectively. Moss scored 31 of his team’s 48 points in the first 20 minutes of play.

The back to back 45+ point performances landed Moss several accolades, including North Atlantic Conference player of the week, Maine Men’s Basketball Coaches and Writers Association Player of the Week, and D3hoops.com Team of the Week. The NAC player of the week marks Moss’ fourth time being awarded the honor. The MMBCWA award marks the second consecutive week Moss was named as its recipient. The D3hoops.com Team of the Week was a first for Moss. The five player selection is chosen out of all players in Division III Basketball, proving that Moss is one of the top players in the country.

Moss’ accolades were also validated in his incredible statistics. In a statistical report issued by the National Collegiate Athletic Association on Nov. 24, Moss led all of Division III Basketball in points per game, averaging an impressive 32.8. Moss also ranked fourth for 3-point field goals per game with five per game, 12th for 3-point field goal percentage at 57.1%, and 14th for total points at 131. These statistics place him in the upper ranks of the national association that consists of 424 member institutions.

Moss currently leads the NAC conference in points per game, while also ranking fourth in field goal percentage at 59.2%, and third in 3-point field goal percentage.

As a sophomore, Moss was awarded the 2019-2020 NAC Player of the Year. That season, the guard averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game and was named NAC Player of the Week three times during his first year as a Beaver.

The Beavers currently sit at 3-1 and look to improve their record against neighboring University of Maine at Augusta Dec. 1. The squad will open conference play saturday, Dec. 4 against Northern Vermont University- Lyndon.