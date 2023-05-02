Under new ownership, Wears & Wares offers apparel, vintage items, creative arts workshops, and more

FARMINGTON – A well-known local business, Wears & Wares hosted a re-opening celebration last week with around one hundred people attending the open house.

Located on the Wilton Road in Farmington, Wears & Wares has carried high quality women’s clothing at reasonable prices for many years. Under new ownership, the shop continues to offer women’s clothing, along with infant clothes up to size 2T, and men’s clothing items. Wears & Wares no longer offers tuxedo rentals; owner Lisa Laflin reports that tuxedo rentals are now available at Richard’s Florist in downtown Farmington.

“Perhaps the biggest change is the diversification of the shop’s offerings to include vintage items,” Laflin said. “I love old things with character and patina – they have a story that I love to share with others. I also love to see what others can do with salvaged items that can be repurposed. I think the addition of wares not only does justice to the name of the business, but draws a new audience to the shop.”

Laflin purchased the business on December 30, 2022, and opened after renovations on February 7, 2023.

Wears & Wares offers more than just clothing. Vintage items peek out from shelves and displays, along with charming little oddities such as a plant pot made from an old license plate, old photographs and paintings, and books. Beyond resale items, Laflin has expanded to include arts and crafts programs, ‘upcycling’ workshops, and children’s programs.

“As an artist and upcycler, I also am offering workshops with a focus on repurposing. I am teaching many of the workshops but I am also engaging talented local instructors.”

The workshop schedule is available online at www.wearsandwares.net. Classes include “Women, Whimsy and Wine” on the first Wednesday of every month, where participants will be creative – May 3 is all about art journaling – and be introduced to two wines. Wears & Wares will also be offering a garden art workshop, a tea party for children ages 6 – 10 where the tea cup will be repurposed; and a landscape quilting workshop. Another class will focus on safely and effectively using power tools, and in the fall a workshop will upcycle computer parts into jewelry.

Private workshops are available as well, including bridal parties where wedding favors can be made, birthday parties, retirement events, and more.

“I am looking forward to the growth of the business and engaging more local artisans who upcycle work. I love to be an outlet for their creativity!” Laflin said. “In addition, I care deeply for this community and want to continue to give back. I started the Wears and Wares Cares program and hope that grows to be able to contribute to local organizations doing good, including Safe Voices, LEAP, and United Way.”

The re-opening was sponsored in part by Bangor Savings Bank.