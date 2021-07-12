United Way announces fifth annual Color Me United 5K

FARMINGTON – True to their color, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area will once again be organizing the Color Me United 5K Run/Walk for the community. This will be the fifth year of the unique fundraiser, which has easily become one of the most well known races in the area based on the hundreds of participants who register.

This year’s race will be held August 28 and will begin at 9 a.m. in the Narrow Gauge Movie Theater parking lot. Runners will kick off with a rainbow explosion, and are encouraged to dress up in their funkiest outfits.

Interested walkers, runners, teams, or individuals, etc. can register online at www.uwtva.org for $30, teams of five or more for $25 per person. The first 25 people to register will receive a mystery gift. The route, which will travel will travel Front Street, Main Street, Prescott Street, Maple Ave, High Street and Anson Street, will be well-marked, with crossing guard volunteers.

Registration fee includes a white t-shirt, sunglasses, bandana, water from Poland Spring, color pack, and other goodies to be fully prepared for the race. Proceeds will be invested back into the community through efforts like the Hope Fund, Packs for Progress, community partners/programs like Meals on Wheels, food and fuel assistance and so much more. There will be prizes for largest team (LEAP and Team Strong hold the honor for the past year or two), and for the top three finishers in each age category. A photo backdrop is provided to take before and after pictures if you like.

Volunteers are also needed to assist on the day of the race. Volunteer activities include spraying water, throwing color/paint, crossing guards/assistants, route guides, set up/clean up, and handing out drinking water.

United Way would like to thank the generous COLOR ME UNITED 5K sponsors: Thank you so much to PLATINUM sponsors State Farm, Franklin Community Health Network, Franklin Savings Bank; GOLD sponsors, Franklin Memorial Hospital Medical Staff, The Wood Mill of Maine, SILVER sponsors Consolidated Communications and Full Bloom Hydroponics, BRONZE sponsor United Insurance/Shiretown Agency. In-kind sponsors include Poland Spring, Black Bear Graphics, and Narrow Gauge Cinemas.

For more information about the COLOR ME UNITED 5k Walk/Run visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook, www.facebook.com/uwtva.