United Way introduces first annual “5 Card Float”

FARMINGTON – United Way of the Tri-Valley Area will host its first annual 5 Card Float down the Sandy River on June 26.

Put-in will be at the Fairbanks Bridge between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Take-out will be at the Department of Health and Human Services in Farmington. A shuttle service will be provided to transport participants back to vehicles. Floaters, paddlers, swimmers and more are all welcome to participate – whatever floats goes! As with every event that United Way hosts, money raised will be invested directly back into the community – through valued community partners and through programs like the Hope Fund, Packs for Progress, the Community Energy Challenge and more.

United Way is excited to offer this opportunity with sponsorship from Technology Solutions of Maine and one of the prizes donated by Northern Lights. This event is family friendly; children are welcome but will not be permitted to buy into the poker hands (and do not need to register). Poker hands are $20 each for anyone 18 and over and each person can purchase as many hands as they like. Cards will be ‘dealt’ along the float:

• One at the Fairbanks Bridge launch site (volunteers will be there to help you push off)

• Three at various stops along the float (very obvious and easy to spot)

• One at DHHS take out site (volunteers will be there to help you ashore)

• Players will have the opportunity to ‘draw/trade’ up to three cards per hand (four if you have an ace) for $5 per card.

• Best two hands win

• Prizes are $500 or a new Northern Lights kayak (best hand chooses first).

Visit www.uwtva.org to get signed up. Snacks and drinks are welcome to enjoy along the way (just be sure to bring out whatever you bring in).

Call 778-5048 for additional information.