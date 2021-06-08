United Way of Tri-Valley Area collaborates statewide for Week of Action

FARMINGOTN – United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is collaborating with the other eight United Ways of Maine to offer a ‘Week of Action’ from June 21 to June 25. This will be a statewide effort to get communities involved and helping. UWTVA has several local in-person opportunities, as well as one statewide virtual learning opportunity.

Interested participants can sign up for as many of the seven opportunities as they’d like by clicking here. The opportunities are as follows:

On June 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. volunteers are invited to get a jump start on preparations for the annual Farmington Fright Night with this tombstone making workshop. Learn the tips and tricks to create beautiful and creative props that will live on in the Halloween display of Farmington Fright Night. Due to the nature of the equipment required, all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit Stone Soup Gardens on June 21 and help prepare the community gardens for the season from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. with planting, weeding and other garden activities. Please dress accordingly. Only 10 spots are available for this activity.

Also on June 21, volunteers can help do home repairs with Mission at the Eastward. Located at 583 Fairbanks Road, projects such as painting, hammering, building, or cleaning yards for people will be taking place throughout the area. Groups will be dispatched from the Fairbanks Road location. Time for this opportunity spans from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. but there is no requirement to stay for the entire time or to arrive on time.

On June 23 Stone Soup Gardens will once again be open for trail work on the beautiful community trails. The mile loop, and mile and a half loop are unknown to many in the community. This opportunity will run from 8 a.m.- 11 a.m. and has a limit of 10 spots.

If you’re free on Friday, June 25 and love to build, organize, spend time with seniors or paint, you may want to check out the opportunity for Rural Community Action Ministries, located in Leeds. This opportunity runs from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Spots are limited.

On June 25 participants are welcome to join in on an instructional Zoom workshop on how to tell stories using videos. It will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and information will be provided at registration.

The final opportunity is self-directed. Volunteers are encouraged to take a walk and bring a trash bag to pick up litter. Photos can be emailed to volunteer@uwtva.org or tag us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva).

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook, too, to be kept current on programs and initiatives that are up coming.