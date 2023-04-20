United Way to host Murder Mystery Dinner, April 22

WILTON – United Way is at it again! Get out of the house, plan a date night, a girls’ night out or something and join the United Way for their first ever murder mystery dinner – Casino: Dead Money – at the Wilton Masonic Hall #156, located at 70 Bryant Road in Wilton. This mystery dinner will be April 22, 2023 from 5 – 8 p.m. and you’ll get to enjoy a night at the Lady Lux casino as you try to figure out who the murderer is. Tickets are $45 per person or $70 per couple and includes a 3-course meal. A cash bar will be available, and guests can enjoy various casino games throughout the evening. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Dinner and mystery shenanigans will begin at 6 p.m. Dinner includes:

Chicken Parmesan – Half of a breaded chicken breast pan seared, then finished in the oven with freshly grated parmesan cheese – atop a bed of Pasta with a mild but delicious red sauce

Caesar Salad – Freshly prepared classic Caesar with a creamy Caesar dressing

Dessert, Lemon Cake – Lemon sheet cake with a lemon drizzle glaze

Tickets can be purchased at www.uwtva.org and at the time of purchase you can choose to be part of the fun, or just sit back and enjoy the show! Being part of the show does not give away the mystery though, so bring your detective hat!

When you attend a United Way event, like our CASINO: Dead Money murder mystery, you have a great time AND you are helping your community! Funds raised at this event will support our Community Partners and programs, for example:

Community Partners! Each year partners apply for funding to do great things in the community. Partners like SeniorsPlus (Meals on Wheels), Literacy Volunteers, Catholic Charities, Western Maine Transportation, Kennebec Behavioral Services, United Methodist Economic Ministry, Rural Community Action Ministry, Franklin County Children’s Task Force are funded by United Way of the Tri-Valley Area.

The Hope Fund! A fund that provides funding for kiddos in Franklin County, Livermore and Livermore Falls to participate in enriching activities they may otherwise not have money to sign up. Things like summer camp, sports, lessons (skiing, horseback riding, dance, cheering, etc.), writing classes at UMF – even a 4H pig one year! It’s not limited to anything listed here as it’s really about what is enriching for the child! The fund provides up to $200 per child per year to help children have the option for these activities.

Packs for Progress! Each fall we supply backpacks filled with school supplies to families who need them.

The Very Basics Fund! Helping organizations that focus on the basic needs of our friends and neighbors – food, fuel, shelter.

This event is generously sponsored by A-COPI Imaging, be sure to check out their business offerings for your copy and scanning needs!

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on programs and initiatives!